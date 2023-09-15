At Marina Bay here is the Ferrari you don’t expect. The track that is the stage for the Singapore Grand Prix is ​​one of the most favorable for the SF-23 in terms of characteristics, but it is one thing to hope to do well compared to seasonal standards, and another to find yourself dominating both the first two free practice sessions on Friday.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. split the two sessions, setting a best time each. At the end of the day, the Monte-Carlo native stated that he was surprised by such good performances of the Reds, but also that he wanted to stay with his feet on the ground because the competition will be great and very competitive.

“Yes, we are surprised, but we don’t get carried away. It’s only Friday and we expect the other teams to show their true potential tomorrow. We can’t get carried away, but it’s true that we didn’t expect this kind of performance, at least Friday. It’s a good start, but now we have to focus on ourselves and we hope to be able to do the same tomorrow.”

Ferrari changed direction in the balance of the SF-23 compared to what was done in Monza and the results arrived immediately. A different approach, which however will have to be confirmed tomorrow, in one of the most important qualifying sessions of the season.

“The sensations were good from the start. A lot has changed compared to Monza, where I had a rather difficult car to drive on Friday, but we learned from this. We chose the opposite path and the balance was immediately excellent, so I’m very happy with the change in approach and it’s good to build the weekend starting from a Friday like this, but, again, we need to take a step forward for tomorrow, so that’s where we’re focusing everything at the moment and see what we can do Do”.

Qualifying at Marina Bay has significant importance, as is often the case on city tracks. Overtaking will be rare and starting from the front row, even better pole position, will be fundamental to Ferrari’s ambitions for success.

Leclerc knows well that Singapore will be the great opportunity to avoid a season without victories. This is why tomorrow he will try to put everything together, be the protagonist of a lap close to perfection and then reach his goal and have a great chance of success in two days.

“It’s always very difficult to put together a lap here, for many reasons: it’s extremely hot, the tires overheat enormously, it’s not the same car from the first to the last sector, so you have to adapt very quickly, but it’s one of the my favorite tracks of the season and I can’t wait for tomorrow to arrive, with little fuel, to get to the night and push like crazy.”

“It will definitely be close, although I expect the others to be much faster tomorrow, so let’s see. I hope there are no bad surprises, that we will be less competitive than we think at the moment, but for now everything looks good, so I hope tomorrow it’s the same thing”, concluded Leclerc.