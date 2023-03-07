The Ferrari engine is not only “Superfast” by denomination, but also in deeds. The Ferrari SF-23s showed excellent top speeds in the first outing of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, yet the Scuderia del Cavallino Rampante returned to Maranello empty-handed.

Charles Leclerc was forced to retire due to a harness that sent the control units of his SF-23 into a tailspin. But this early end of the race was not the worst news.

Ferrari had to deal with an impressive Red Bull in terms of performance and tire management. An unattainable race pace that led Max Verstappen to dominate and Sergio Perez to finish second despite the excellent tire strategy designed and implemented by Ferrari in the first stint, which slowed the Mexican, relegating him behind the number 16 Red.

The RB19s were too strong, making the void behind them, giving a slap in the face to all the competition, including Ferrari.

“It’s impossible to look at the positive aspects in a race like Sakhir when you’re forced to retire. The tire choice was good in yesterday’s qualifying, and the start was also good.”

“But the performance isn’t there, and unfortunately the reliability had a problem at the first race, so we have to look into those aspects,” said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

If the engine can rightly be taken as a (re) starting point after the slap at the start of the season, there is something else Ferrari will have to concentrate on in order to get to Jeddah, site of the second grand prix of the season, more competitive and closer to the cars of Milton Keynes.

Leclerc’s comment was eloquent when it was pointed out to him that the SF-23s showed considerable top speeds: “Yes, but now we go slowly when cornering”.

A few words that did not hide the frustration of seeing the situation reversed compared to 2022, with the Reds strong on the straight and slow in the corners, but essentially detached by almost 1 second from their rivals for the title.

Ferrari can now count on an engine that can unleash its power. It probably has better aerodynamic penetration, but Sakhir’s data demonstrates how the SF-23s struggled in cornering, traction and tire management.

“We have to make progress from this point of view,” continued Leclerc. “We’re too far away. Red Bull must have found something because you’ve never seen cars so close in qualifying that then gives a second in the race.”

“We are 1″ behind the lap, they make another category. So we have to work, find something, because otherwise we’ll struggle.”