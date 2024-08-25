No one at Ferrari has yet made it official when the long-awaited and long-awaited updates for the SF-24 will arrive, namely those components that, in the imagination of fans, should bring the Reds back to fighting for the podium at least.

But between expectations and reality, there is often more than an ocean. While Ferrari is looking for a maximal result on the difficult Zandvoort track, in Maranello the team is preparing the package that, at least in part, should debut in Monza, in the home race of the Prancing Horse.

These innovations are awaited by everyone, especially by the drivers, who have seen almost 2 whole months of racing slip through their hands to give the team time to understand the problems, find remedies and think of something that could make them faster, returning to the fight for podiums and victories.

“As a team we are aware of the situation we are going through. We are working hard on the new features that we will be able to fit on the car soon and I hope that these will bring us closer to those at the front,” said Charles Leclerc in Zandvoort.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Ferrari, over the last few years, has often failed to shine in making updates that are valid enough to significantly improve their cars. This is why Leclerc did not feel like making predictions, leaving the arduous task of deciding to wait and see.

“I hope that the new components that will arrive can help us take a step forward. How big that step will be, only time will tell.”

“Here in Zandvoort we will have to fight to bring home as many points as we can. This is the only possible objective until the new features arrive that can help us get back ahead,” concluded the winner of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.