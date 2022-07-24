The cabal is not to be believed, but the Ferrari fans’ dream lasted 17 laps: just when it seemed that Charles Leclerc was preparing for the pit stop, the Monegasque lost his Ferrari at turn 6 and crashed into the barriers after a double spin, while he was firmly leading the French GP.

An error. A very serious mistake because this retirement of Charles marks the Scuderia’s world championship and because, obviously, Max Verstappen did not miss the opportunity to replicate last year’s success at Paul Ricard, collecting the 27th success that unites him to a certain Jackie Stewart. Charles took full responsibility for the accident, aware that he had a winning Ferrari and the start in the lead from the pole postion proved it.

Red Bull did not seem more competitive than Ferrari: Leclerc had been very good at controlling the repeated attacks that Verstappen brought to the Monegasque using the open mobile wing. Despite the use of the DRS, the Dutchman was not able to finish the overtaking, a sign that the F1-75 was actually faster and Carlos Sainz proved it with an extraordinary comeback supported by two overtaking from anthology and the fastest lap in lap 51 in 1’35 “781.

Max Verstappen interrupts the streak of two Ferrari victories and takes his advantage over Leclerc to 63 points which have become an eternity. The orange has learned to win at Hamilton and will now be able to look to the second half of the world championship with a certain degree of tranquility, even in the knowledge that his RB18 is not worth Ferrari today.

If the 25-year-old Dutchman did not make the slightest mistake, the same cannot be said of Sergio Perez who ended up behind the two Mercedes, after suffering a humiliating overtaking by Carlos Sainz outside at Signes and, above all, fell asleep at the restart. from VSC with George Russell: the Mexican finished fourth with two Ferraris behind. It is evident that he has not reaped what the Milton Keynes team expected of him. Disappointing.

And, then, behind Verstappen he found a way to celebrate his 300th GP Lewis Hamilton: the seven-time world champion was very consistent with a Mercedes that finished just 10 seconds behind the leading Red Bull, a sign that the W13 in the race now he manages to keep pace with the leaders. Lewis was extraordinary because he finished a hot race without being able to drink because the hydration system didn’t work.

The podium was completed by an excellent George Russell who confirmed the growth of the silver arrow: Mercedes has finally found that confirmation it was looking for and could become a “mosquito” in the world championship challenge.

Ferrari clings to fifth place from Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard who started 19th for the introduction of the PU4 has kept his promise to give a good comeback. Carlos went on to overtake Perez in the fight for third place when he was called back to the pits for the second pit stop. A move that did not find the consent of the driver who would have preferred to stay on track by giving up the stop.

Sainz also had to serve a 5-second penalty for the safe release during the first stop, when the Iberian closed the door in the face of a Williams after a delayed exit from the pitch. The F1-75 is the car of the moment, but it fails to reap the results for what it’s worth: Engine 4 has shown that it also has a few more horsepower. He could be the key to the second half of the championship if he has found reliability.

Positive race for Fernando Alonso sixth with the Alpine ahead of Lando Norris with McLaren and teammate Esteban Ocon who paid a 5 second penalty for having closed Yuki Tsumoda in the early stages. The Asturian conquers the record of the driver who has covered the most kilometers in his career overcoming Kimi Raikkonen.

The top 10 is completed by Daniel Ricciardo ninth with McLaren and by Lance Stroll who finished tenth after a hard-fought last lap with team-mate Sebastian Vettel. Aston Martin disappointed in qualifying, but defended in the race pace.

Everything else is cinema …