A weekend that started out in the worst way ended up along the same lines. Charles Leclerc did not go beyond seventh place at the Miami Grand Prix, suffering from the first to the last lap due to a Ferrari that was far from the one now a year away, when he was intent on playing the GPs with the Red Bull.

After yesterday’s mistake in Q3, Leclerc started from seventh place and tried to recover positions in the first laps using a set of Medium tyres, but in vain. The Ferrari number 16 immediately seemed to be in difficulty, even surpassed with surprising ease by the Haas of the excellent Kevin Magnussen.

Leclerc struggled a lot in the first stint, unable to overtake. After mounting the Hards, the Monegasque’s pace improved slightly, but not enough to be able to fend off Lewis Hamilton’s attacks.

“We have a lot of work to do, a lot. We have a car that only makes the tires work well in a narrow window. When you’re in ideal conditions the feeling is quite good, but as soon as you go out for a moment it becomes very difficult,” said the 25-year-old of Ferrari at the end of the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, fights with Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“With the Mediums, at the start of the race, I couldn’t get the car to turn. Zero. In the end, I had to be careful not to slip the front tires because the first stint had to be long and that conditioned me throughout the race. Then things they improved slightly with the Hard tyres, but we have to work hard to have a more consistent car, especially on race day”.

In addition to the difficulties related to bringing the tires into the correct operating window, Leclerc suffered a lot in the fast corners due to the various bottomings on the ground.

“There were a lot of problems today. Now we’ll look at the whole car because in my opinion there was something wrong. I say this above all because the car touched the ground a lot in the fast corners. It was a phenomenon that occurred more today than throughout the rest of the weekend. For this we need to understand. In addition, the window of use of the tires, for us, is very small and as soon as we go out we struggle extremely. So you have to look at all of this”.

“It’s very difficult to understand our situation. In qualifying we’re up front fighting, while in the race we can’t do anything but accept being overtaken by the others in order to manage the tire well and get the most out of what we have at the moment”.

“It’s a kind of mentality that’s difficult to have. But we won’t give up anything and hope that the updates can help us take a big step forward. Then qualifying at Imola is important because it’s difficult to overtake. So we’ll see, but the priority it’s about improving your race pace”, concluded the Ferrari driver.