“This year hasn’t been a year where I’ve been exactly lucky… Maybe a trip to Lourdes will help me at some point… I don’t know what to do.” Charles Leclerc responded like this yesterday to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 a few tens of minutes after crashing his Ferrari SF-23 number 16 while he was busy doing the formation lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix. A breakdown that occurred at an unexpected moment led the Monegasque to make a bitter but brilliant joke.

And Ryanair was equally brilliant in exploiting the wonderful opportunity. This afternoon the low-cost airline created a post that appeared on Elon Musk’s social network X (formerly Twitter) with an eloquent ticket (boarding pass): departure from Brazil and arrival at Lourdes airport for the passenger Charles Leclerc.

The fictitious ticket is a set of references linked to the Monegasque. For example, the seat is 16, like the race number used in Formula 1, and the letter F which also stands for Ferrari. The reference is perhaps the most noteworthy passage, i.e. a series of numbers and letters that give the clear impression that “Incident” is written there (1NCID3N7).

In addition to the priority ticket, Charles’ ticket indicates the possibility of taking “2 small bags” on board. A (random) wording which however suggests a precise intention and refers to anatomical parts of the pilot that we can all imagine after the accident.

Last but not least, the QR Code in the center of the ticket. Apparently just a frill to make the ticket more truthful, but in reality, if you frame it with the camera of your cell phone, this leads to a screen in which you can view a video of Leclerc intent on taking a tour of the Carlos Pace in San Paolo from Brazil with the game F1 23, the EA Sports video game dedicated to Formula 1 with the possibility of challenging the fastest lap achieved by the Ferrari driver.

A nice idea from Ryanair, which is often careful on social media to create similar and often spot-on posts. Returning to the sporting part of what happened yesterday, Ferrari will meticulously analyze the SF-23 number 16 once it returns to the GeS in Maranello, to then prepare the single-seaters and embark them again for the United States to prepare for the first Las Vegas Grand Prix of the history. Hoping perhaps not to actually have to stop in the famous French resort…