An evening to forget quickly, the one lived yesterday in Viareggio by Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque was in Versilia with his athletic trainer, Andrea Ferrari, when shortly after 10 pm a group of people asked Charles to take a souvenir photo.

A request that Leclerc accepted as he came out of the car, but one of those present took his watch off his wrist and then lost track.

A theft of considerable value, as Charles usually wears a Richard Mille RM67 ‘Leclerc’, whose value is estimated at over 300,000 euros but which in specialized auctions easily exceeds one million.

The Swiss company has been a sponsor of Ferrari since last year, and has been linked to Leclerc since Charles competed in the preparatory formulas.

The dexterity of the theft led to the hypothesis of a planned operation, and when Leclerc realized that he had been robbed, he could not help but report everything to the local Carabinieri barracks.

Investigations are underway to verify the presence of any security cameras in the theft area that could help identify the perpetrators. It is not the first time that a pilot has been targeted by prestigious watch thieves, in the past even Jules Bianchi, in the heart of Paris, had always been robbed of a Richard Mille, and last year it was Lando Norris who received a similar treatment when leaving Wembley after a match for the England national football team.