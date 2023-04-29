In less than 24 hours Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari its first pole position of the season, setting the best lap in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and made history by also taking the first ever pole in the Shootout Sprint, the qualifying that determines the starting grid of this afternoon’s Sprint Race.

In Baku, Ferrari seems to be – at least at the moment – a distant relative of the one seen in the first three races, but to draw up a real balance it will be necessary to wait first for this afternoon’s Sprint Race, then for tomorrow’s grand prix.

Meanwhile, at least on the flying lap, the SF-23, especially in the hands of Leclerc, showed interesting things. The Monegasque was very good in Q3, setting the best time in 1’41″697.

“With the Softs in Q3 it was a bit complicated because we haven’t ridden with those compounds since yesterday. Sure, it’s not that long ago, but the conditions are very different and the car behaved in a totally different way,” explained Charles .

After the first attempt, which earned him pole, Leclerc pushed again to try and improve and secure the first box on the starting grid. Arriving at the entrance to turn 5, he lost the rear of his single-seater and ended up going into the protection barriers, breaking the nose and the front wing.

“In the second lap of Q3 the tires overheated, I was pushing a little more to try to improve since I was a little behind compared to the first attempt, but I lost the rear in Turn 5 and ended up in the barriers” .

Poleman Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t have any consequences in these qualifying sessions, but I don’t know if I ruined Carlos’s [Sainz Jr.] which was behind me. I don’t know if she was getting better. But I’m happy with my first lap, very happy. Now we have to confirm this result in the race.”

Two poles, yes, but Red Bull Racing remain favourites. Leclerc knows this well, even if in his opinion Ferrari has made significant progress over the last 2 weeks.

“We’ll try this afternoon, but we have to be realistic. Up until now we’ve always been behind. The Red Bulls always seem to be the strongest in the race, a step ahead. We’ll see how it goes, maybe we’ll surprise ourselves positively. We think we’ve done a good job step forward, we’ve improved the car a lot. But we’ll have the best answers in the race, we’ll only understand how much more competitive we are there.”

“I will do everything to fight with the Red Bulls. Ferrari must be at the top and I will certainly do everything to win,” concluded the Ferrari driver.