The beautiful fight for the victory of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen was rather influenced by the effectiveness of the DRS.

In addition to creating situations in which the two played cat and mouse at the detection zone of the DRS before the last corner, it is clear that the moving wing had a decisive impact in the management of the race finale.

In part there was the hope that the revision of the F1 rules would allow us to see good races even without the use of the DRS, but the drivers believe that it is still fundamental.

Leclerc, who finished second behind Verstappen in Jeddah, thinks there wouldn’t be much action on the track at the moment if the DRS had been banned.

“I think the DRS has to stay for now, otherwise the races would be very boring,” said the Ferrari driver. “Now you can get much closer to the car in front of you than last year, but I think it’s still not enough to get rid of the DRS.”

“It’s part of racing and I really like it a lot. It’s part of every driver’s strategy in terms of defense and overtaking, and for now it has to be part of racing.”

The winner of the Jeddah race, the world champion Max Verstappen, stressed in turn that the DRS was the tool that allowed him to overtake Leclerc.

“If I hadn’t had the DRS, I would never have passed today,” he said after the race. “I think we are still too sensitive to this aspect. And of course, on some tracks it’s easier to overtake than on others. But for me at the moment, if it hadn’t been for the DRS, I would have finished second today.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, 1st position, takes victory ahead of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, 2nd position Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

While the new ground-effect single-seaters feel that the drivers have a better chance of being glued to the car in front of them, Max believes there are still some aspects to improve.

“I think the cars are better from this point of view, but it also depends on the tires. With the hard tire I could stay close without any problems, with the other compounds, although it probably also depends on the track, there was a collapse after a few laps. . Furthermore, the weight of the cars also affects the tire, so it is something we need to think about for the future. “

Read also:

Carlos Sainz believes, however, that the effectiveness of the DRS could be reassessed in the future, as it has shown a very important effect in Saudi Arabia.

“Without DRS it’s almost impossible to overtake nowadays,” he said. “What has improved is the predictability of the car when you follow another one closely even in the most driven sections.”

“But without those three or four tenths that the DRS gives you on the straight it would be impossible to overtake. Also because the wake effect is less than last year. Maybe we should just consider making the DRS effect a little less, in so we don’t have the deltas we see today, which make some overtaking too easy. “