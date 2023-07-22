The first day of free practice went to the safe with a Ferrari in front of everyone, that of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque preceded by only fifteen thousandths of a second the McLaren of Lando Norris, while two tenths behind was an Alpine which had great confidence for this weekend.

However, the appeal lacks a Red Bull grappling with a different strategy from that of its rivals, which has seen it reduce the use of tires to a minimum, in order to save the sets in view of the third free practice session, in addition to qualifying and the race, where it will be essential to arrive on the freshest tires possible.

Precisely for this reason, the Monegasque didn’t want to say too much about the opportunities of the SF-23, even if he had already made no secret on the eve of the weekend that, at least on paper, the characteristics of the Hungaroring would have gone better with those of the single-seater from Maranello.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It’s certainly a different day, in which it’s difficult to read much about free practice. But it’s something we expected since it’s the first time with this new experimental format, so all the teams try different things. As far as we’re concerned, we’ve completed the work we had planned and the sensations in the car are good, so we’re looking forward to what we can bring home tomorrow,” explained Leclerc.

If many drivers have expressed a critical position on the new format, above all due to the impossibility of lapping consistently and the need to save sets of tires for the rest of the weekend, Leclerc has maintained a different position, emphasizing that it is more exciting to arrive on Saturday without fully knowing the values ​​in the field: “It’s nice, because we’ll get to qualifying without knowing where we are, which is quite exciting”.

Beyond these aspects, the standard bearer of the Reds was still satisfied with what the SF-23 showed in the second free practice session, given that the time on the track during FP1 was limited by the arrival of the rain. Overall, Leclerc said he was satisfied with the balance of his car, even if there are some areas to improve, in order to have a better feeling in certain corners.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The feeling was good, that’s good. We know where we need to improve the car, there were some corners where I didn’t have great confidence. We’ll see tomorrow, but I’m sure we can have a good weekend.”

The team that was missing was Red Bull, which in the second free practice session considerably limited their time on the track by running with just one set of softs. Indeed, Max Verstappen was the driver who completed the lowest number of laps, only nine. Although their potential has not yet come out, Leclerc believes that Milton Keynes is the one to fear, keeping faith with the most classic of predictions: “They [Red Bull] they only used one set in FP2, but we expect them to be the stronger team.”