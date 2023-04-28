For the third year in a row, Charles Leclerc will start the Azerbaijan GP in pole position. After having already achieved the first position in 2021 and 2022, the Monegasque has once again confirmed his special feeling with the Baku track this season, where in 2018 he had conquered his first career points.

Also this year Leclerc did not miss the appointment with pole, managing to detach Max Verstappen by about two tenths. Behind the Dutchman’s Red Bull there will be another single-seater from the Milton Keynes team, that of Sergio Perez, another tenth behind his team mate.

Eight tenths behind the leader is the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, struggling with a difficult qualifying that forced him to run with just one new set of softs in Q3.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

On the eve, Leclerc did not expect to be able to close the first qualifying on pole, setting the best time in the second sector, the most driven one. On the contrary, the goal was to beat Mercedes and Aston Martin, placing themselves at least as the second force of the weekend.

“I am certainly surprised. We arrived on the eve of this weekend thinking it would be fantastic if we could stay ahead of Mercedes and Aston Martin in qualifying, but instead we are on pole. It’s a wonderful surprise, even if we don’t have to remember that our car is still a little behind Red Bull in the race, so it will be difficult to keep the lead [della corsa]but that’s the goal,” Leclerc explained during the interviews.

On a track that makes it particularly difficult to bring the tires to the right temperature range and with such a complex format that puts the riders to the test right from the start, today it was important not to make any mistakes. The Ferrarista lived up to expectations, managing to pull another excellent performance out of the cylinder over the flying lap.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I am very happy with the ride. It’s a complex weekend for the riders, there’s very little time to practice, we only have one free practice session and then straight away in qualifying. But the feeling was good right from the start, so I’m very happy,” added the Prancing Horse rider.

However, before thinking about Sunday’s race, the drivers will have to wait for an action-packed Saturday on track, with a second qualifying session and the sprint race. The new shootout format envisages that in Q1 and Q2 the drivers can only run with one set of averages for each heat, a compound that Ferrari has not yet tried, not even in free practice on Friday morning. A challenge that will leave no room for error: “It will be a challenge because we haven’t raced on the medium tires yet. Tomorrow in qualifying will be the first time and we will have to be ready because we only have one set [per ogni Q]”.

“So there is no room for error. But again, the pace looks good. So hopefully we can learn in Q1 and Q2 and then push in Q3, knowing the car is good,” added the Monegasque.