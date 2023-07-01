It will be an uphill sprint race for Charles Leclerc. After only conquering the sixth position in the shootout qualifying, thanks to a feeling far from that of Friday afternoon and a strategy that did not give the desired results, the Monegasque was also penalized three positions on the starting grid for having hindered Oscar Piastri.

In fact, during the Q1 session on Saturday morning, the Ferrari driver hindered his McLaren rival in turn nine, proceeding at reduced speed in turn nine as the Australian was approaching.

Piastri complained on the team radio about the matter and both drivers were summoned by the stewards after the session.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Following the hearing with the two drivers, the stewards concluded that Leclerc, despite not having had a clear communication on whether Piastri was gradually closing in, could have done a better job of avoiding staying on the racing line.

The press release issued by the stewards states that: “The driver of car 81 [Piastri] He stated that as he approached turn 9 he saw car 16 traveling slowly and had to brake, reducing his speed by around 45km/h compared to the previous push lap.”

“This was verified by the Stewards by referring to the telemetry of car 81. It was confirmed that car 81 lost around 0.5 seconds in that mini sector. The driver of car 16 stated that the last call received from his team was as he was approaching turn 4 (“Piastri 6 seconds”) and saw car 81 in his mirrors as he was at turn 8″.

“The team representative of car 16 [un responsabile Ferrari] stated that the team could have done better in communicating the rapid approach of car 81 and the driver [Leclerc] he stated that “if I had been warned I could have done something sooner”, the press release also reads, in which Leclerc underlines the fact that he was not adequately informed by the team, even if on several occasions the stewards have underlined that this does not represent a mitigating factor for pilots.

“Consequently, whilst it was not entirely the driver’s fault and that lack of communication from the team was the main contributing factor, a grid position penalty must be imposed as car 81 was ‘unnecessarily hampered’ “because there is no doubt that the situation could have been avoided.”

Given the reasons given by the marshals, the penalty of three positions was inevitable and will be applied to the grid of the sprint race scheduled for Saturday afternoon, while that of Sunday’s race will remain unchanged. However, the stewards also underlined that if Leclerc could not serve the penalty in the sprint race, then the penalty will be applied in the next sprint event (to be held in Spa) and not Sunday’s Grand Prix in Austria.