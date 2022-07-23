Ferrari wanted to give a feeling of superiority in qualifying for the French GP: which marked the 238th start at the Red post: Charles Leclerc hit the pole position in the last attempt of the Q3 with a perfect lap, since it was the the only one to have broken through the wall of 1’31 “, doing better than the time that Max Verstappen had set in the position at the post last year.

Leclerc was helped by his team-mate, Carlos Sainz, who twice offered him the trail to drag him along the Mistral straight (where there was wind against) and also to Signes, the curve that runs in full. Charles made no mistake, accepting Sainz’s “direction” which he took off before Le Beausset. The Spaniard sacrificed himself knowing he had to start from the last row for having adopted the 4 engine which forces him to the penalty.

Carlos finished Q3 ninth, without closing a time, but preceded Kevin Magnussen, tenth, the other driver who will have to go to the rear of the grid for the same reason as the Madrid rider. The two could forgo qualifying, but Sainz wanted to secure 19th position ahead of the Dane.

Leclerc signs his 16th career pole by pairing Max Verstappen, a Ferrari driver like Felipe Massa and an icon like Stirling Moss. The Principino put everything in place after suffering set-up problems in the last free practice session: the three tenths trimmed to Max say a lot about the potential of the F1-75 which, at the moment, seems to be the reference car, reliability permitting.

Ferrari took advantage of team play in qualifying, not being able to implement it in the race: tomorrow the music could change because Sergio Perez, struggling all weekend, was only a tenth behind the world champion. The battle for the win will be in the top three and it will be interesting to see where Carlos Sainz can come back from the rear.

Lewis Hamilton has come up with a perfect lap with Mercedes and is fourth: the second row was the maximum he could afford with the W13. The seven-time world champion trimmed his teammate, George Russell, four tenths of a second, preceded also by an amazing Lando Norris who went far beyond the limits of the revised and corrected McLaren MCL36 with the new features introduced at Paul Ricard.

Positive the seventh place of that mastiff that is Fernando Alonso able to keep behind with the Alpine the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda who took on his shoulders the responsibility of the AlphaTauri after the flop of Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo remains out of the top 10 with McLaren: the Australian precedes Esteban Ocon who does not pass the trap of Q2 with the Alpine in front of his audience. The transalpine made a cross and failed to draw the potential of the A522 which certainly deserved more.

More was expected from Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo: the Finn settles for 13th place in the C42, while Sebastian Vettel has managed to extract all the potential of the Aston Martin that continues to disappoint in the flying lap. The German has already made a miracle to enter Q2 with the “verdona”.

Alex Albon, author of a spin in Q1, also did his duty fully bringing the Williams FW44 to 15th position. It was the best he could hope for …

He disappoints Pierre Gasly in front of his audience: the French did not pass Q1 with the AlphaTauri equipped with a package of updates. The transalpine certainly did not satisfy the grandstand dedicated to him with a very disappointing 16th time.

Male Lance Stroll with Aston Martin only 17th: the Canadian preceded Guanyu Zhou, author of a double cross with Alfa Romeo in the decisive lap. The Chinese contented himself with not having lost the C42 with a virtuosity.

Mick Schumacher collapsed to 19th position because the time was canceled due to a cut in turn 3: the German had climbed up to tenth place so the exclusion weighs even more. The Kaiser’s son touched the pin inside the curve and was severely punished.

Nicholas Latifi closes the list of times with Williams, but the Canadian at the start of the race will find himself behind both Carlos Sainz and Kevin Magnussen who will pay the penalty for the action of the 4 Ferrari engine.