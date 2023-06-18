All’s well that ends well, even if it is an aesthetic aspect and certainly not something related to the single-seater or purely sporting aspect. Charles Leclerc has had the green light from the Villeneuve family to use the celebratory helmet in honor of Gilles Villeneuve designed for this weekend, in which Formula 1 is intent on carrying out the Canadian Grand Prix.

Leclerc had unveiled his helmet on Thursday with some photos taken in the pit lane and on the track with the helmet in hand in the colors that made the legend of Gilles famous and fomented. But at that point a problem arose: he hadn’t warned the Canadian’s family of his initiative.

The gesture was and is clearly a tribute to one of the most beloved drivers in Ferrari history in what was Gilles’ home grand prix and the scene of his first Formula 1 victory in 1978 with the Ferrari.

The problem, however, is that the usual sponsors used in seasons find a place on Leclerc’s helmet and this could have created a potential problem with the latter. Charles was warned of the situation by Jacques Villeneuve, son of Gilles and 1997 Formula 1 world champion with Williams.

At that point yesterday evening Charles called Melanie, Jacques’ sister, who controls her father’s image rights. The phone call was made to apologize for not alerting the Villeneuve family of the Canadian GP initiative.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Jon Noble

Melanie and Joann – Gilles’ wife – were invited by Ferrari to be guests and had the opportunity to speak further with Leclerc, eventually agreeing to allow Charles to use the helmet. Until the end of Free Practice 3, the Ferrari driver never wore the tribute helmet for Gilles.

“Charles was very sweet,” Melanie Villeneuve told Motorsport.com. “We have no objection, because it’s a beautiful tribute.”

Jacques only added that the Villeneuve family had been disappointed not to have been consulted beforehand: “It was just a big surprise to see the helmet on Thursday, because nobody had called us,” the 1997 F1 world champion told motorsport.com.

“My mother and my sister are the people most involved in these kinds of issues. So it was a big shock. And when Lewis [Hamilton] he wore Ayrton Senna’s helmet, he involved his family, obviously, because these are not things that can be done without consulting relatives”.

“But then I talked to Charles and he said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. I just didn’t think about it.’ And then I think he talked to my sister and it seems like things fell into place. So the problem is just how where things were done. You just have to hear from the people involved, before taking certain steps. And that’s all. So it wasn’t a big deal, but it was done without consulting us and that was a big surprise.”

Jacques went on to say that there are commercial problems associated with using the design of his father Gilles’ helmet: “People don’t understand that you have to think about the brand. If you take a brand and link it to anything, it’s good to know that there will be lawyers on your heels”.

“This situation is a little different, obviously. But now there’s an image of my father’s helmet with sponsors attached to that helmet that shouldn’t be there. So that’s the gray area. That’s why it’s always good to check before doing certain things, discuss and do things the right way. But I think everything has been clarified”.

