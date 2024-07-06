Ferrari’s current results demonstrate how four races can have such an impact that a team that has won one race can collapse to the fourth position on the grid.

After the victory in Monte Carlo, dark times have come for Ferrari with the introduction of the latest package of innovations, which up to now have worsened the performance of the SF-24s, rendering them harmless in the eyes of their rivals.

“In the end, the feeling was never there,” Leclerc said sadly to Sky microphones at the end of qualifying for the British Grand Prix held today at Silverstone.

Leclerc, after the comparisons made yesterday, decided to go back to the old package, the one that had given greater certainties from a performance point of view. But Charles lacked the time necessary to find a setup adequate to his needs also because of the rain that fell in the morning that undermined Free Practice 3.

“Yesterday was a very difficult Friday, even though we made the comparisons we wanted. Today we made a decision about the package to use and we preferred to use the old one.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I still have to make up for the time I lost yesterday with the different setup. And when qualifying is so tight, where a tenth makes so much difference, it becomes difficult to make up for lost time.”

“But this cannot be an excuse. The truth is that we have lost the right pace for a while now.”

Leclerc, concluding his speech, explained why Ferrari decided to reverse course, abandoning the new package in favor of the old one this weekend.

Too much bouncing brought by new solutions. So problems rather than advantages. The speech is simple, but finding a solution will not be easy at all.

“Let’s say that for this track in particular the new package gave the car such a bouncing that it was a significant limitation. So for this track we went back. We’ll see how things go further down the line”, concluded the driver born in the Principality of Monaco.