If at the end of qualifying for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix the phrase “I still haven’t found what we’re looking for” were to ring in Charles Leclerc’s ears, it would certainly not be attributable to the famous song by U2 (I still haven’t found what I’m looking fored), but the umpteenth awareness of what Ferrari lacks in order to be able to fight at least to be the second force in the World Championship on every track on the 2023 calendar.

In Qualifying that took place this afternoon at the Zandvoort track, the Ferrari driver ended up occupying ninth position, the result of a mistake that led him to crash in turn 9 and put an early end to his hopes of getting a good result in view of the race scheduled for tomorrow.

Leclerc, having tackled the previous right-hand bend, found the rope but ended up understeering due to the difficulties that have beset the SF-23s since yesterday’s first free practice. At that point the Monegasque tried to correct the trajectory after slightly losing the rear (a disturbing transition from understeer to oversteer), however losing the edge and ending up going off the track, into the barriers on the outside of turn 9.

At the end of Qualifying, Leclerc took the blame for the incident, but he also explained why he was forced to make that correction in Q3, which then led him to have an accident.

“I had time to look at the on-board from the crash. I didn’t do anything out of the ordinary like I did in Miami, for example. The SF-23 this weekend is really hard to drive. We pass from having a lot of understeer to a lot of oversteer, even more in these conditions,” Charles told Sky Sport F1.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

“We have to try to improve as quickly as possible and that’s it. For now it’s very difficult to understand, even anticipate, the behavior of the car in the corners. In turns 9 and 10 we struggled from the first laps done yesterday, we said to ourselves it was 2 points in which to concentrate to try and improve, but until now we haven’t found what we need”.

“Today there are no excuses, I’m driving the car and I made a mistake, but I have to say that driving the car this weekend is really difficult.”

Ferrari faces this weekend with different load levels compared to its rivals. The motivation is linked to a lack of components that can give the SF-23 the right load balance, so the most suitable package among those available to the Maranello team was chosen. It is evident, however, that this cannot be considered sufficient to obtain significant results.

“I know the level of downforce we have chosen for this track is surprising, but we know well the packages we have and we are certain that this is the right choice. Unfortunately it is the best choice among those we have now. Now we have to look ahead and make a package that is better suited to this type of track, which we don’t have at the moment. But that’s how it is”.

The last line released is eloquent, linked to the expectations for tomorrow’s race. Overtaking is difficult at Zandvoort and, given the lack of competitiveness of the SF-23, Leclerc doesn’t have much hope of a concrete comeback: “The race will be uphill. A track where overtaking is difficult. Let’s see”.