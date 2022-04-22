It was the red flag festival, but without the pony symbol. Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was heavily influenced by the numerous interruptions due to as many off the track that ended up playing against Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque of Ferrari, after showing an excellent pace in the wet during FP1, had the potential to aim for the third pole of the season but the events that influenced the progress of the session played to his disadvantage.

Leclerc was unable to exploit the potential of F1-75 and had to settle for the second time behind Max Verstappen, on his first pole of the season, with a gap of 779 thousandths from the Dutchman.

An important delay, justified by Leclerc for an error of assessment that made him appear dark in the face when he presented himself to the microphones for the usual interviews.

“I’m disappointed because in the second lap I made the decision to keep the new tires for the end of the session and when the red flag went out, everything was compromised. It’s my fault, even if for things I couldn’t control ”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At the Ferrari home we half smile. On the one hand there is the awareness of the goodness of the 2022 project, on the other the disappointment for a series of events that prevented the championship leader from being able to express himself at his best.

“We had to put everything together and that’s frustrating, because in Q3, when it mattered, I made the wrong decision.”

Surely starting from second position on a track as difficult for overtaking as that of Imola does not help, but the weekend of the Emilia Romagna GP is the first of the season where Formula 1 will compete in the Sprint Qualifying on Saturday.

Leclerc is aware that everything can overturn, especially considering the weather forecasts that indicate a more lenient weather for the next few days when there will be heavy points for the championship at stake.

“In the end, that’s okay. Starting from second place is not a disaster and everything is still at stake. Tomorrow and Sunday we will give everything. It would have been nice to take a pole today, but it’s a long weekend and we’ll try to put it all together tomorrow and the day after tomorrow ”.