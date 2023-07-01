After a protagonist Friday, Charles Leclerc experienced a decidedly complicated Saturday at the Red Bull Ring. The sun gave way to uncertain weather and the Ferrari Monegasque suffered a lot: in the Sprint Shootout he was unable to do better than sixth time, but then he also ran into a three-place grid penalty for having hindered Oscar Piastri during Q1.

So he started from the ninth position of the grid in the Sprint, he crossed the finish line only in 12th position, never managing to find the feeling with his SF-23 in a race that started with a wet track, but with the asphalt going away away drying. Nor did the attempt to switch to slick tires in the final stages pay off, even though Charles took responsibility for him with great honesty, explaining that he is the one who is missing in these conditions at the moment.

“The answer is very simple: I’m not at the level I would like in these conditions. When it’s half dry and half wet, I don’t have the feeling with the car and I struggle a lot. There’s no excuse, I have to improve in these conditions,” he said Leclerc to the microphones of Sky Sport F1.

“Unfortunately we never find them in a season, or at most once. Now, however, it’s been three races and it starts to hurt. Obviously we’re working on it, but it seems like it always does the wrong thing. So you lose confidence with the car and the pace isn’t there. Now I’m looking ahead, hoping to be able to have a good race tomorrow,” he added.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

However, a completely different scenario is expected for tomorrow, because he will start from the front row, but above all the weather forecasts speak of a sunny day and with higher temperatures, even if not as much as yesterday. But there already seems to be a whole other optimism.

“In the meantime, let’s hope it will be a completely dry race, because our pace was good yesterday. It’s just a matter of regaining confidence and then pushing. Let’s see what we can do, but the feeling was good in the dry yesterday. I don’t think we have the same pace as Red Bull, but if there’s an opportunity, I’ll try.”

Finally, regarding the penalty remedied for Piastri’s impedance, he said: “We’ll look with the team at what can be done better. We didn’t manage it in the best way, so we’ll look at it together.”

