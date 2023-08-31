After the disappointing Dutch weekend, Ferrari arrives at Monza with greater confidence and renewed hope. Racing at home doesn’t change performance by a cent, but it infuses the team with an enthusiasm that the Cavallino certainly needed, even if it remains aware of its limits.

On highly loaded circuits such as Zandvoort or Budapest, the SF-23 clearly showed what its weak points are, although in reality internal expectations for the Hungarian round saw the Red bike even fighting for pole. The tests completed in the first session of the Dutch Grand Prix helped to better outline and understand the problems afflicting the car with a more loaded configuration, even if there is no magic wand that can find a solution in the short term.

“We also did a lot of tests during FP1 at Zandvoort to better understand the situation. We understood several things, even if we already suspected them. This is more of a confirmation than something unexpected. Unfortunately, we do not have a short-term solution for this type of slopes [come Zandvoort]while here at Monza we should be closer to the package used at Spa, so we should go better,” explained Charles Leclerc when asked by Motorsport.com on the matter.

Charles Leclerc with the special suit designed for the Monza stage. Photo by: Ferrari

“The problems and limitations of the car have been understood well. Now we have to find the solutions, which is the most complicated aspect and on which all the guys in Maranello are working. But these are not problems that we didn’t know about before, we know what the weak points of the car are. Now we have confirmations, but they are not problems that do not come from nowhere. Now it’s up to us to find the solutions though”, added the Monegasque, responding to the statements of the technical director Enrico Cardile, who last week had made it clear that the limits of the single-seater were already evident in the first rounds of the season.

Setting Zandvoort aside, the hope is that at Monza, being closer to Spa in terms of aerodynamic requirements, we can at least repeat the good result obtained in Belgium, with the podium as the goal, while a certain realism pervades regarding the chance of victory, judged out of reach unless there were some problems with the two Red Bulls.

“I would say that the characteristics of the track are a reason to be optimistic. Five or six races ago I would never have said it, but after seeing our performance in Budapest and Zandvoort, quite technical tracks where we struggled, and having seen that Spa was one of our best weekends in terms of performance, Monza it comes closest to Belgium in terms of characteristics. I really hope that our performances here in Monza are more similar to those seen in Spa”.

Here in 2019 Leclerc conquered his second career victory, the first in front of the Ferrarista people, in a red-painted tide ready to celebrate that success that had been missing for nine years now. However, today the scenarios are different and the goal is to confirm at least second strength, trying to manage the gap on the pursuers as happened in Belgium: “We are in a very different situation for 2019. I think for the win, unless something happens to the two Red Bulls, it will be very difficult to keep them behind if we start from pole position, even if managing to get pole will be extremely difficult. For the podium, it’s a possibility, I think if we can have a good weekend as seen in Spa, we didn’t defend ourselves throughout the race, but we were managing the gap on who was behind us. That is the goal for this Sunday”.

At Spa Leclerc conquered his third podium of the season. Photo by: Erik Junius

To adapt to the characteristics of the “Temple of Speed”, Ferrari presented a low-load wing, equipped with a flat main profile and a mobile flap with minimum incidence to improve performance on the straights. Clearly these developments are part of a package designed specifically for the Brianza track, while other innovations will arrive at a later stage of the world championship, even if Leclerc explained that it is good not to expect big updates.

“There won’t be big developments, but there will still be little things. This is the approach we have that we have also maintained in the first part of the season, i.e. small but consistent changes in order to find the right direction. Then it is not something written in stone. At the moment we are working to find solutions and, if we find something that could allow us to take an important step forward by the end of the year, I’m sure it will come. But to say it now is too soon. There are certainly small updates that will arrive during the season,” explained the Monegasque when asked by Motorsport.com about the team’s schedule for the second part of the season, with some updates already planned before the summer break.

On paper, these changes will help not only to improve performance, but also to make the car less unpredictable, a feature that took away from the drivers’ confidence throughout the first part of the championship. A behavior that appeared with the 2023 single-seater and which makes it extremely complex to drive, especially in the middle of the corner, because the risk is that it suddenly loses load, especially when there are strong gusts of wind. For this reason, the Ferrarista had to partially modify his driving style, even if it is far from his preferences: “This behavior has appeared this year, with this car it’s more difficult for me because it’s really unpredictable. We suffer a lot from the wind and, even if we have worked hard making steps forward, there is still a lot of work to do”.

“As I like an oversteering car, it’s more difficult to have it with those characteristics because it’s unpredictable, and therefore I have to drive more with understeer, even if it’s not a feature of my driving style and I don’t like it that much. But at the moment it is the best way to exploit this machine”.

“Undoubtedly, every time we load the wings less, if there are variations and unpredictable behaviors you lose less because the wings are less loaded. This definitely helps us drivers to have a more predictable car, because when you lose grip you lose less grip than when you’re on a high downforce configuration. This could help us over the weekend, but let’s wait until tomorrow before speaking too soon.”