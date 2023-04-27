The Ferrari weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix opened with the news of Laurent Mekies moving to AlphaTauri where he will assume the role of Team Principal in place of Franz Tost, albeit on a date not yet specified.

This is the third prominent farewell after those of Mattia Binotto and David Sanchez, who left the Reds between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, with the latter representing one of the pieces of the McLaren restructuring.

On the eve of the appointment in Baku, Charles Leclerc also explored the matter, who didn’t fail to say a few honeyed words for the current Cavallino Sporting Director, underlining the important opportunity for the French engineer. Notwithstanding the difficulties on the track, the Monegasque expressed great confidence in the actions and plan of the Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur.

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Scuderia Ferrari, Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“There is obviously a restructuring for the team and that is clear. With Laurent we had an excellent relationship. But I think everyone in the team understands that this opportunity is the right one to take, because it’s an excellent opportunity for Laurent. So that’s it. But the team is more than one person. And yes, I’m very hopeful for the future with Fred having in mind what he has in mind. I’m really confident,” added the Monegasque on the matter.

Leclerc explained that he had received reassurances from Frederic Vasseur about plans for the future, which is why he feels confident in the project despite the difficult start to the season: “I think [Vasseur] be clear about what you want to achieve and how you want to achieve it. And that gives me confidence, probably more than ever. So, yeah, while[thesituationisobviouslymovingI’mhopefulforthefuture”[lasituazionesiaovviamenteinmovimentosonofiduciosoperilfuturo”

Rumors have been coming forward for several weeks about a possible landing of the Monegasque in Mercedes under the impetus of Toto Wolff, who has never denied a certain interest in the Ferrari talent. Rumors that Leclerc wanted to deny, claiming that he trusted the Reds and that he had not, for the moment, had contact with the Brackley team.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“No not yet. Not for the moment ”, Leclerc explained regarding whether he had had contact with Mercedes for his possible passage.

“For now, I’m completely focused on the project I’m carrying out today: Ferrari. As I said, I have full confidence and I’m hopeful for the future, then we’ll see. My commitment to Ferrari is total. And I love Ferrari. It has always been a dream for me to be in this team. And my main priority is to win the world championship with the team”, added the number 16 on the eve of the Baku round, underlining his attachment to the Ferrari colours.

The first part of the championship did not meet the expectations that the Prancing Horse had set for itself, that is to constantly fight for victory and the world title. Indeed, on the contrary, the gap from the top seems to have widened, with the addition of a new rival, Aston Martin, in the fight for the podium. Elements of which Leclerc is absolutely aware.

“Well, I mean, let’s be honest, if we talk about the track, first of all the performances aren’t what we wanted in the first part of the season. The first three races were a disaster for me. But these three weeks I think have been useful for reset, to look at what we can optimize of the package we have, which is what it is for now”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The step forward to take is really big. And of this we are fully aware, and I am the first to be aware of it. But if I have to pick one team that can do it, it’s Ferrari, because, again, I know what’s going on inside and what we’re trying to achieve, and I’m confident about that.”

“The car performs exactly as we expected. So it’s not like we did a bad job. We didn’t reach our expectations. But unfortunately Red Bull made twice the pace compared to us. So I think it’s more important where we set the goals than anything else.”

“Now I understand a little better why we are here. As I said, I’m confident for the future, probably not in the short term because the gap with Red Bull is significant. But I’m sure we’ll be back,” Leclerc added.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

In recent weeks there has also been talk of the possibility that Ferrari may overhaul the concept of the car, abandoning the unique characteristics of the SF-23 to go in the direction of Red Bull, perhaps in small steps. A possibility that Leclerc has not totally ruled out, underlining that the team knows well which elements to work on to get back on top.

“For the concept of the car, we are evaluating. It’s too early to draw any conclusions, but so far it hasn’t worked out the way we wanted. This does not mean that we have to change completely now. But yeah, we’re starting to have some ideas where we need to work.”