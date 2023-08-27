The Zandvoort weekend started badly after yesterday’s qualifying, but continued and ended in the worst possible way for Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver, who made a good start, was forced to retire due to damage to his single-seater – probably on the back of the number 16 SF-23 – after a contact that appeared light with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, but turned out to be very more invasive than initial perceptions.

At first it seemed that the damage was limited to the right vertical profile of the front wing, then changed at the second pit stop, but going forward Leclerc continued to lose performance lap after lap, much slower not only than the leading drivers, but also of Carlos Sainz Jr, who runs with the same car.

The Monegasque tried to hold on, perhaps waiting for the rain to try and turn the situation around. Once he suffered the overtaking that brought him to the penultimate place, Ferrari decided to have him withdrew from the race.

Mechanics in the garage with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

At the end of his race, Leclerc spoke to Sky Sport F1 microphones, first commenting on the decision to enter the pits to mount Intermediate tires at the start of the race, with Ferrari surprised by his choice and, therefore, unprepared with the tires needed to face the current track conditions.

Then, inevitably, the contact with Piastri which ruined his race. According to Leclerc, this would have led Charles’ car to lose about sixty load points, therefore over 1 second per lap compared to the ideal time.

“A race that began and continued badly. I came back at the right time to put in the Intermediates but we weren’t ready. It was my choice to enter the pits”, confirmed Charles.

“Then the small contact with Piastri did a great deal of damage. Over 60 load points, I think, and at that point there was nothing we could do. I didn’t see where we got it, but it was an important part of the car and We’ve really lost a lot.”