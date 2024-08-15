Ferrari is still in the midst of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, but the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in 2025 is also a hot topic in the hot summer break that the world championship is currently observing.

One of the subjects most interested in the arrival of the 7-time world champion today at Mercedes is Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque will be his new teammate, for a pairing that is a candidate to be the best – at least on paper – in 2025 and, potentially, the most explosive.

Leclerc, however, thinks that Hamilton’s arrival brings Ferrari more advantages than problems or negative points. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, the driver born in the Principality of Monaco recounted step by step what happened last January, during the days of negotiations that led Lewis to sign the contract with the Prancing Horse.

“Lewis’ arrival has been in the air for some time, but until there is an official confirmation you can’t be sure. I knew there was interest from both sides, and in these cases it is very likely that an agreement will be reached. I didn’t ask to know more, it’s not part of my role, but I must say that everyone has always been very open and sincere with me.”

At this point, Charles did not hide an important point: Lewis’ arrival could give Ferrari a boost also in terms of the market for valuable technicians. A powerful magnet that could make the Reds stronger and more ready to fight with rivals throughout the season.

“Lewis’ announcement at Ferrari was also reassuring, because taking a driver like him is obviously a strong signal. I saw it as a positive choice, starting with the fact that Lewis could facilitate the arrival of very talented people in the team.”

“I want to say that I am very happy with the way I worked with Carlos (Sainz), he is an incredible driver and we have overcome very difficult moments during our experience at Ferrari.”

“And it is also thanks to his contribution that we are improving, we have always worked well together. At the same time, when you have a seven-time world champion joining the team it is always good news, very interesting and very motivating.”

“It’s interesting because I’ll be able to learn from one of the best drivers in the entire history of F1, and it’s very motivating because I’m intrigued by the comparison with Lewis with the same car. For these two reasons I can’t wait to start this new chapter, but I still want to say that I’ve always had a great time with Carlos too,” concluded Leclerc.