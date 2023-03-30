Memories, even pleasant ones, don’t seem to interest Leclerc that much. Twelve months ago he obtained an authoritative victory in Melbourne, twenty seconds ahead of Sergio Perez, but when he is reminded of it, Charles does not go beyond a sketchy smile.

“These are good memories, but now we have to think about this year and we come here in a different situation than twelve months ago. Clearly, our performance is not as good as last year, but we are working hard to try and get back to where we want to be. Last year we were all really happy, but they are memories and I don’t think there will be any miracles this weekend.”

Leclerc’s goals change a lot between Saturday and Sunday. “In qualifying the performance was positive both in Jeddah and in Bahrain – confirmed Charles – on the fast lap we are competitive, we are able to extract performance from our package”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“We know though that in the race we suffer more, every time the conditions change we see more of the limits of the car, and we’re trying to focus on that, but I think the picture in the race will be quite similar.”

Ferrari’s goal is Sunday’s 58 laps, even at the cost of sacrificing something in qualifying. This is an aspect that has become a priority pending the developments that will arrive at the end of spring.

“The goal is to have a more solid car in all conditions – concluded Charles – we are competitive in qualifying when there is maximum grip, but every time we lose a little grip in the race, it starts to feel a lot. very difficult and we lose quite a bit of performance. This is the aspect we have to work on”.