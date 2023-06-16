On the eve of the Montreal weekend, Charles Leclerc’s agenda is full of question marks. The analyzes carried out in Maranello after the Spanish Grand Prix did not identify the causes of the problems that made the Montmelò weekend difficult, starting with qualifying.

“It’s the first time in my career that a situation like this has happened to me – explained Leclerc – what I had said immediately after qualifying emerged from the analyzes, you can clearly see from the data that I lost six to seven tenths in all the corners to the left. But we haven’t found any technical reasons that explain this problem, so I can’t say much more.”

“The team is obviously not satisfied with the performance we are showing on the track – continued Charles – we are very far from the expectations at the start of the season. With regard to qualifying in Barcelona, ​​it’s a bit worrying that we haven’t been able to understand what happened, we have to push to shed light on the reason, because the feeling was really bad. Carlos had a great Saturday, but we still struggled with the race pace on Sunday. But what gives me confidence is that there is a clear direction in which we want to work, and this is what makes me believe in the project”.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the brake and front wing Photo by: George Piola

Ferrari confirmed in Canada the same technical package brought to Spain with the aim of clarifying what went wrong in Montmelò.

“I don’t expect miracles – reiterated Leclerc – but we have to try to maximize and better understand this package, how to set up the car to get the most out of it, because in Spain we went out the window, losing a lot of performance. I’m pretty sure we’ll be in a better position this weekend but we shouldn’t expect a big step forward, at this track we expect Aston Martin to be very strong again and then of course there’s Red Bull. We don’t know what to expect from Mercedes instead.”

Leclerc didn’t fail to comment on last weekend spent at Le Mans.

“It was my first time at the 24 Hours – said Charles – and one day I’d like to participate, I don’t know when, but I will. It was an incredible show, obviously also thanks to Ferrari’s fantastic victory, but the whole event is crazy. I can’t remember the last time I watched a race live as a spectator, I’ve never seen so many people on a circuit before, I was very, very surprised. One day I’ll race there, but it won’t be easy to combine with a commitment to Formula 1 considering the number of races we have on the calendar, but sooner or later I’ll race there.”