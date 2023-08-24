Since 2021, the year of the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen which ended on the last lap of the last race of the season, Formula 1 has been experiencing a new season, that of ever-increasing interest.

The doors of markets that had remained taboo until then were opened for the world-class Circus, despite the efforts also made by the previous managements of the top open-wheel motorsport championship.

This has led to the expansion of the calendar, which in 2024 will include 24 grands prix. Liberty Media, the commercial rights holder, is looking to capitalize on this interest to boost revenue. The increase in seasonal races is part of this strategy, especially if they are located in countries such as the United States.

Austin, Miami and Las Vegas, a trio difficult to predict even just a few years ago, have entered Formula 1 and the interest and anticipation are increasingly feverish.

Expectations are one thing, but fatigue cannot be ignored. Max Verstappen, reigning world champion, has already sounded the alarm about next season’s calendar. 24 grands prix is ​​a huge amount and, in the long run, it could lead him to say enough with Formula 1 much sooner than he had anticipated.

Over the last few days, Charles Leclerc has also stood by the Dutchman, supporting his theory. “24 GPs, but no more,” replied the Ferrari driver when asked by Motorsport.com what he thinks of a calendar with so many races.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Part of me understands that. It’s not easy if you put yourself in F1’s shoes. We have a sport that is booming and it’s great to have it. We are very lucky to have such a high level of interest in our category.” .

“At the same time, it seems to me that it becomes too much. Not for us riders, because we have a very good life. And I think the riders who complain probably don’t realize that the mechanics, the engineers, the logistics guys are here 3 days before us and they leave 2 days later. I think it’s too much for them.”

Under F1’s current commercial deal, the maximum number of races in a season is 24. But the Concorde Agreement is being renewed for 2026 and that could change by then.

Leclerc, continuing his analysis of the current situation, underlines how the grands prix will lose importance if there are too many of them. The GPs should be understood on a par with the Olympics: they wouldn’t be special if they were held every year. So the races wouldn’t be important if they were held every weekend.

“I’m happy every time I get in the car, but I think a grand prix still has to be a unique thing. And I think if there was always a grand prix every weekend, you’d probably lose some of that special feeling you get every time you participate in a race,” concluded the Ferrari driver.