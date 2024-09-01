Charles Leclerc did it. With strategy, with a velvety ride on tires that the others were unable to manage as well as he was. A victory in front of his home crowd, that of Ferrari, which started the invasion inebriated by a victory that was difficult to predict just a week ago and that, instead, materialized in the form of a boy who comes from the Principality of Monaco and who wanted to sing the blue anthem on the highest step of the podium, together with his team.

The only black thing this weekend was the overalls. Ferrari’s intuition was wonderful, as they risked a single stop believing in the Hard compounds, which worked perfectly on the new Monza asphalt but also thanks to a management of them by Leclerc that was nothing short of masterful.

Having removed his helmet and celebrated with his mechanics, Leclerc released his first words as the new winner of the Italian Grand Prix, a race he had already won in 2019 but which today gave him the same sensations.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I thought nothing could give me the same feeling as the first win I got here, in 2019. I thought the first time was unique and if there was a second it wouldn’t be so special. Instead, in the last laps I felt exactly the same things I felt in 2019. I looked at the stands from the track and it was incredible.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, pit stop Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Monaco and Monza, two victories obtained this year in the two races that he most cares about winning. Leclerc succeeded and it is an incredible satisfaction for him.

“I managed to win both Monaco and Monza, the two races I care about the most, in the same season. Of course, I want to win the World Championship as soon as possible, but I managed to win these two races in the same season and it’s a great satisfaction. It’s very special.”

The package Ferrari brought to Monza worked perfectly, but Leclerc still thinks McLaren will start as favourites in the upcoming events. However, this does not mean the team will not try to bring home more victories between now and the end of the season.

“I don’t know if this package will help us win more races. It worked very well here in Monza, but I doubt it can give us the same performance for the rest of the season. McLaren is still the favourite, but we have certainly made a step forward. Now we go to Baku and it’s a track where I usually go fast, I like it. So let’s hope we can put in another good performance like we did here in Monza.”