The last time Gilles Villeneuve’s helmet was seen on a Ferrari, at least for a Formula 1 race weekend, was May 8, 1982, the date on which the Canadian driver tragically lost his life at the Terlamenbocht of Zolder, in the final instants of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix. 41 years later we will see him again.

Charles Leclerc has decided to pay homage to one of the most beloved drivers in the history of Ferrari – but also of Formula 1 – by completely changing the design of his helmet to adopt that of Villeneuve, including the colouring.

Thus the classic blue arrow returns to the sides of the helmet, as does the band of the same color that starts from the visor and ends at the back of the helmet. All against a background made recognizable by the red-orange typical of the colors chosen by Villeneuve for his helmet.

Of course, there will be differences, but they will be minimal and forced. Starting with the sponsors, who will be the current ones. Where the sponsor Labatt used to be on Gilles’ helmet, the logo dedicated to the racing of the Prancing Horse now stands out, i.e. the shield.

Charles Leclerc’s helmet for the 2023 Canadian GP, ​​a tribute to Gilles Villeneuve Photo by: Ferrari

A distinctive sign that Leclerc holds dear could not be missing, namely the flag of the Principality of Monaco inserted in the lower part of the helmet and which wraps the back of the pilot’s neck.

“Gilles Villeneuve was an incredible driver. He had so much passion for Ferrari and it showed when he raced on the track. My special helmet is inspired by the design Gilles used in Formula 1.”

Last year Leclerc had the opportunity to drive Gilles’ Ferrari 312 T4 on the Fiorano track, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Zolder accident: “It was very special. I mean, the experience was incredible. The cars were really different at the time.”

“As soon as you get into the car you can immediately feel how safe today’s single-seaters are, it’s incredible. To take those cars to the limit you had to have a very strong mentality. It was very nice to drive it, it was cool.”

A nice way, by Leclerc, to remember one of the greats in the history of Ferrari on what, moreover, is the track dedicated to Villeneuve and, on which, Gilles took the first of his six victories in Formula 1, at the last round of the 1978 World Championship at the wheel of a Ferrari 312 T3. An operation that will certainly please local enthusiasts, but also all Ferraristi in a season – yet another – of bitter disappointments.

From Gilles Villeneuve to Charles Leclerc. From 126 C2 to SF-23. Different faces, different single-seaters, equally different technologies, but with an evident dedication to a Ferrari star that still shines brightly in the Formula 1 sky.

The helmet of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari