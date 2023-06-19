What Ferrari had shown in free practice for the Canadian Grand Prix was no illusion. Charles Leclerc finished the Montreal race in fourth place after a good comeback that took him from tenth to first position at the foot of the podium.

Talking about a good result seeing a fourth place has a certain effect, especially if your name is Ferrari, but thinking about where the team started off after yesterday’s disastrous qualifying – from the tenth and eleventh slots of the grid – the haul of points can be said to be satisfactory .

However, what left Leclerc happier is the race pace shown today with both the Medium and Hard compounds. The SF-23 has been quite constant, a symptom of how the updates brought to Barcelona and confirmed in Canada have started to bear fruit.

“The feeling is positive,” the Monegasque told Sky Sport at the end of the match. “However, we mustn’t be too happy with what we saw today because Montreal is a unique track of its kind, very specific. The curbs are important, as is the set-up of the car and this weekend the feeling was good from the start. A pity for qualifying, but at this point it’s useless to look at what happened yesterday”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“Today was a positive day: we started tenth and eleventh, we recovered with a good race pace, we finished in fourth and fifth place, the strategy was good, the feeling was quite good. The goal is to improve from this point We have probably found something, because since Friday I already felt good in the car. We have taken a different direction from me and I feel better in the car. And this is a positive thing. Now we have to take further steps forward”.

Leclerc confirmed the sensations that many had at the end of the weekend just ended: Ferrari was the author of its best weekend of the year. But it is also clear that this cannot be enough. It must be just the first of the many steps that they must and will have to take in Maranello to catch up first on Aston Martin and Mercedes, and then broaden their horizons and try to fill the gap from Red Bull.

“Yes, today we certainly saw the best Ferrari of the season. Yes, what I saw today makes me smile, but I will have a real smile when we go back to fighting for first position and not for fourth as we are doing today. However let’s say that we have taken a good step in the right direction. We must be happy when we manage to take a step forward because it is not obvious. It is not always easy. We have taken a big step forward. We are happy today, but starting tomorrow we must go back to working hard to make up for the gap we still lack”.