Ferrari, thanks to Charles Leclerc, confirmed itself as a good car on the flying lap with the third time obtained by the Monegasque in the home grand prix, in the Principality of Monaco, venue for the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

Leclerc set an excellent lap in his last attempt in Q3, but a few seconds later he was beaten by Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin AMR23 and, thanks to a great third sector, by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB19.

This led Leclerc to slip into third position and tomorrow he will start from the second row alongside an excellent Esteban Ocon, who did well on his Alpine in fourth place.

At the end of Qualifying, Leclerc admitted that he was not happy with the final result, but in his opinion it is good to remember the difficulties encountered by Ferrari in this first part of the season due to a SF-23 far from initial expectations.

“I’m not satisfied with third place, but on the other hand we have to remember what situation we’re in, what situation our car is in at the moment. It was a complicated qualifying session and a complicated weekend. We worked a lot on the car, on the set-up.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ferrari still showed several problems on the bumps in the asphalt. Leclerc underlined this aspect while admitting that he found a better feeling this afternoon. Which helped him extrapolate better performances from the Reds.

“We suffer a lot compared to the other cars in the dips. But in qualifying the car recovered a bit, I felt more at ease and we were closer to pole position. Overall I’m happy, but obviously I would have preferred to do the pole position”.

Third place, although obtained in qualifying at Monte-Carlo, keeps Charles in the fight for victory. The Monegasque track is so special that it leaves many possibilities open. Among these, the weather uncertainty linked to the rain could also be included.

“To win, I’d need that bit of luck that I’ve always lacked here in recent years. But I don’t know what the weather forecast is like. Yesterday it looked like there might be a little rain for Sunday. If this happens at all it will be possible. I will give everything in any case and we will see what the final result will be”.

To make everything more difficult, however, is the investigation into Charles Leclerc by the race commissioners. The Ferrari driver hindered Lando Norris – involuntarily – as soon as he entered the tunnel, after the Portier, while the British McLaren was intent on making a last attempt in Q3. The images from the camera car of the number 4 MCL60 don’t leave too much room for interpretation: Leclerc could be penalized with some positions to be discounted on the grid tomorrow, making everything more difficult.