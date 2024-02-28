Charles Leclerc is an open book. When things don't go right, body language sends clear messages, and the same happens when everything seems to be going as planned. The 'mood' is positive, but Charles clarifies that the smile is linked to the targets of the SF-24, objectives that seem achievable even if there will certainly be no lack of work.

“There are many things we will try to improve – commented Charles – in the low speed corners there is still some improvement to be made, as in other areas. In the end, ours is a relative sport, so we will have a clear picture after the first qualifying and the first race, only then will we know what the main weaknesses are compared to our opponents, and at that point we will make an order of priorities.”

At the first 'media' meeting of the weekend, Leclerc responded to those who judge the approach of the Red Bull technicians to be more aggressive than that of Ferrari…

“I think it's very difficult to judge how many risks each individual team has taken with the new car, visually the RB looks very different to last year but I think that to have a clear picture you should be able to look at each project under the bodywork. At that point it would be clearer. For our part, I don't think it's a question of how many risks you decide to take, but only of how much understanding you have of the car and on this front we have made a huge step forward.”

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Obviously the most intriguing topic was not left out, namely the one linked to objectives…

“Achieving several victories would certainly be a step forward that would confirm a positive season – explained Charles – we have a clear vision and so far we have taken a step forward every time we changed the car, and it has been like this since the second half of last year. Again, we know we have areas to improve, we have a bit of understeer and we struggle to get the car to turn, although I think this is a general trend across the paddock with this generation of cars, I have the impression that everyone have this problem.”

Leclerc is obviously well aware that Red Bull will start as firm favourites, but he doesn't want to rule out any scenarios regarding the Sakhir weekend…

“Red Bull is one of the few teams not to have carried out a complete simulation during the tests – underlined Charles – which is what normally helps us to have a reference and to understand where we are in terms of values ​​on the field”.

“It's very difficult to understand where Red Bull is in terms of performance, we know where we are compared to other rivals, but we don't have data to be able to compare ourselves with them. I must also say that this is a track where we have often done well in the past , and the hope that we can fight for victory is always there, if there is an opportunity we will do absolutely everything to seize it.”