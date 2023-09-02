Even if it’s just qualifying, there’s a Ferrari in front of everyone at Monza. In the “Temple of Speed”, the Cavallino team was able to make the most of their speed skills on the straights to snatch pole position thanks to Carlos Sainz, who beat Max Verstappen by just 13 thousandths. The other driver of the Scuderia di Maranello, Charles Leclerc, is further behind, third at 67 thousandths of a second from the leader.

Beyond the final result, it wasn’t the easiest weekend of the season for Charles Leclerc in terms of feeling with the SF-23, who since Friday had made no secret of having struggled to find the right confidence in his car. An aspect that was above all in conditions of little fuel on board and with softer tires, while the Monegasque had explained that he felt more at ease with the single-seater in long-distance tests with more fuel on board.

However, after having struggled in free practice, something lit up in qualifying, the classic spark, which made Leclerc find more confidence in the SF-23. Arriving in Q3, the Ferrarista undoubtedly presented himself as one of the candidates for pole position, with Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz as his main rivals. However, in both attempts the Monegasque was unable to take advantage of the slipstream, leaving too much space for those in front of him, in this case Fernando Alonso.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“My feeling can only be fantastic with the fans. I’m a little disappointed, because I wanted pole. But Carlos is first and it’s great for Ferrari. He had a great weekend while I struggled in Free Practice. struggled a bit in FP1, FP2 and FP3, but in qualifying I managed to put everything together and I was very happy”, Leclerc said immediately during the interviews.

“But unfortunately in Q3 I didn’t have a slipstream and this cost me at least one position, but that’s life and we have to be happy, especially on my part because I struggled so much, but the crowd is fantastic. I don’t often smile when I’m third, but being here with them is fantastic,” added the Red standard bearer, pointing out how even a few thousandths of a second with a slipstream could have helped him at least conquer the front row, especially bearing in mind that Verstappen himself he made the last attempt himself.

Leclerc then also concentrated on the set-up choices, which turned out to be wrong on Friday. For this reason, from FP3 he then aligned himself with his teammate, having to adapt as quickly as possible to the new set-up: “I think I struggled a bit yesterday, we started with a different set-up and for a few I went in the wrong direction, yesterday I was really struggling to drive the car. This morning I aligned with Carlos’ choices and there it was simply a matter of adapting as quickly as possible because we didn’t have many laps available”.

Top three qualifiers Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, pole man Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

With the enthusiasm of the fans in the stands, Leclerc then dedicated a thought to those who had come to the Brianza circuit to support him: “Tomorrow we’ll try to do one-two with Carlos, first and second. Thank you very much for what you do”, said Leclerc addressing the fans in Italian.

“Before qualifying I was struggling, I didn’t expect to be so close to pole. Carlos did a fantastic job this weekend. Tomorrow we will do everything to try and score a brace.”