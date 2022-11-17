The eve of the last day of Formula 1 school did not start well at Ferrari, with rumors of a replacement of team principal Mattia Binotto circulating on Tuesday, only to be denied sharply by Maranello.

The Scuderia is present in Abu Dhabi for the Grand Prix which will conclude the 2022 season with the possibility of achieving at least second place in the Constructors’ standings, as well as in the Drivers’ standings with Charles Leclerc.

At the FIA ​​press conference in Yas Marina, the Monegasque immediately had to face the inevitable questions about Binotto’s future, but the Ferrari driver rightly wanted to gloss over the subject, pointing out that market chatter is always on the agenda in the circus.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

“In general, there are always rumors around Formula 1 and especially around Ferrari, so that’s the way it is. When we get closer to the end of the season, we start talking around us more and more insistently,” said Leclerc. which then turns attention to what the Prancing Horse team will have to do to keep the place of honor in both classifications.

“I think as a team we need to focus on our work, trying not to notice everything that’s happening outside; people tend to forget the big step we’ve taken since last year to this one.”

“There’s certainly more we need to do to improve, but I’m sure we’ll succeed, starting from this race. We hope to be able to finish this season well, for the rest, there’s not much else to say and I don’t think we’ll pay too much watch out for rumors.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

For Charles, one aspect not to be underestimated is the unity of the group and the unity of intent in bringing Ferrari back to where it deserves.

“I think stability is bearing fruit. In recent years we have shown that we are improving, as I said before; then we need to take a further leap, but we are working on it and I am sure we will succeed”.

“The last few races have been a bit up and down. Brazil was good, but unfortunately the first lap crash with Norris forced us to start over. But the pace was there, so I hope we’ll be strong enough to fight for the first positions”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Ferrari

After two very tough seasons, Ferrari showed signs of recovery in 2022, especially at the beginning of the year, only to be overtaken and beaten by Red Bull and the irrepressible Max Verstappen.

Leclerc in Abu Dhabi is level on points with the Dutchman’s teammate, Sergio Pérez, aware that the ultimate goal of this season will be at least to precede the Mexican, to then think about 2023, hoping to be in the fight for the title iridescent.

“Obviously we’re fighting for second place in the Drivers’ Championship and also second in the Constructors’ Championship and once again after going through two very difficult years in 2020 and 2021 it will be good to be back in contention for the top, even if our the goal is to play for the title at the end. After these two difficult years, it would be nice to finish second”.