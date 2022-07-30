Rain and temperatures seemed to be the only variable capable of breaking Ferrari’s dominance at the Hungaroring, and so it did.

The rain that fell in this morning’s Free 3 cleared the track and temperatures dropped significantly compared to yesterday, thus changing the values ​​on the track and making the F1-75s less impregnable.

The one who struggled the most in the new conditions was Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver struggled in all three qualifying stints – Q1, Q2 and Q3 – to warm up the Soft tires and make them work in the right window of use.

In the end, the Ferrari driver had to settle for the third time, 190 thousandths behind the poleman you don’t expect, George Russell in a Mercedes, and 136 thousandths from the Ferrari of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

To make everything less bitter there were some problems on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB18, which forced the world champion to finish qualifying in Budapest only in tenth place. An uphill race for him and Red Bull Racing, also considering Sergio Perez’s 11th time.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Disappointment mitigated by Max’s troubles? No, we focus on ourselves. Yes, the others have had problems, but I would have liked to be on pole and we are not there”, declared Leclerc as soon as qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix finished.

“It was not a good day, I struggled with the tires, I struggled to put them in the right window of use and to put together the lap. Tomorrow, however, we have shown that we have the pace and we hope it will go better.”

“The set-up was pretty good. I felt I had a margin. I don’t know what happened in Q3. The temperatures have changed and for me it has changed a lot. The tires were no longer in the right window. The feeling was strange in Q3, but I think that the step will be there tomorrow “

Leclerc is well aware that the F1-75 has a lot more potential than it showed today. Tomorrow, temperatures are expected to rise compared to today, but Ferrari will still have to understand what went wrong today to try and avoid it happening in the future.

“The pace is there, we need to understand what happened today and I’m sure we can go much better tomorrow. I don’t know if we’ll see the same Ferrari from yesterday tomorrow. The race will be long and I think we’re prepared for that, we shouldn’t have unpleasant surprises. Today there is something to learn, but we hope to be ready for tomorrow “, concluded the Monegasque from Ferrari.