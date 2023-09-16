Under the lights of Singapore, the protagonist color is red, like that of the two Ferraris. After Monza, another pole position came for the Cavallino, again with Carlos Sainz, this time able to beat his teammate by less than eight hundredths.

As it had been in Italy, it wasn’t the simplest weekend ever for Charles Leclerc, dealing with a more nervous and difficult car to control from his point of view. The hope was that the lower temperatures expected during the night could prove useful in managing a “snappy” rear, thus guaranteeing greater grip and less overheating of the tyres.

After a first attempt in Q3 which ended around two and a half tenths from the top, Leclerc managed to find that little something extra for the second run, getting significantly closer to his teammate, but not enough to snatch pole. Indeed, in reality, thanks to a large oversteer exiting the last chicane, the Monegasque lost several hundredths which then also cost him second place, thus relegating him to the second row behind George Russell.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, arrives at Parco delle Ferme after qualifying Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It’s extremely difficult like everywhere, but here it’s probably even more so, with the tire temperatures and the overheating during the lap. It is always a balance between the first and last sectors. But yes, everything was very hard fought. Mercedes were also very strong today. So it was an interesting qualification. Unfortunately I was missing something to gain some positions”, commented the Ferrarista.

If the starting positions were maintained, the Cavallino could play strategically: “But once again, Carlos did an excellent job, a third for the team tomorrow and let’s see what we can do.”

“Tomorrow’s physical challenge will certainly be demanding. The climate is extremely hot and humid. But so far we have seen a very good performance. Honestly, we didn’t expect to be so competitive on a track like this. So it’s a good sign for the future. But yes, let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Thanks to the characteristics of the 2023 car, Leclerc has never hidden the fact that this year he is unable to feel totally in tune with the single-seater, something that comes at a price on a track as technical as that of Singapore. An aspect that was seen throughout the entire season, but after the summer break certain problems seem to have amplified, as he explained during interviews: “I’m struggling a little more since returning after the summer break. The car is understeer, but at the same time it is also ‘snappy’, so it is difficult to predict what it will do on the track. I paid for this in terms of confidence, but in the end it was a good lap, even if I made a mistake in turn 17 which cost me some time.”

“We have a car that has been a bit understeering all year, so I have to be very aggressive on the pedal at the exit and this leads me to make a few more mistakes,” added Leclerc, also explaining why at the exit have to take a little more risk.

“We are trying to improve, but we must have a global vision. If we look at where we are now compared to Zandvoort, two high-load tracks, it’s a step forward, it’s positive. I think we found something in Monza, but not enough to justify this weekend. Our car performs well on this track, but we shouldn’t get too carried away. Have we made a step forward? Yes. Will it be like this for the rest of the season? Too soon to tell.”

Finally, depending on the various race situations, Leclerc said he was open to possible team orders to guarantee the best possible result for the team: “I think the philosophy will be the same, if we are under pressure from Mercedes, then I’m quite sure that the positions will be fixed. If instead all the other cars are far behind, and I hope that’s the case, then we’ll see what the team chooses. But in the end we’ll follow what we’re told.”