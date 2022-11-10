Charles Leclerc is preparing to take part in the penultimate race of the long 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. A season that, at least for the first part, saw him among the protagonists in the fight for the world title and, even, as a great favorite after the first few exits.

The story then took a different turn, which clearly smiled at Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Charles is now fighting for second place in the World Championship with Sergio Perez and is back from one of the most difficult weekends ever for his team.

Brazil will have to be a starting point for Ferrari and Leclerc, so as to look to 2023 with more confidence and try to stay in the fight for the coveted title until the end.

Do you think it can go better than in the past race?

“Yes, I can’t imagine a worse result than this. But yes, I’m pretty sure it will get better here. In Mexico we had problems with the performance of the power unit due to the altitude and probably couldn’t get the perfect balance. , which didn’t help us. The combination of these two factors made us struggle a lot, but I’m confident it will get better here. “

The car bounced a lot. Was it difficult to solve the problem?

“Yes, overall I took an approach that was perhaps a bit too aggressive for the race but also for qualifying and that didn’t help me, but I expect things to go better here.”

The format is back with the Sprint Qualifying …

“Yes, I like Friday especially because it is usually a bit boring Friday in a normal race weekend with FP1 and Fp2 and you do a lot of laps for a while, but now in the sprint weekend you have to be immediately in FP1 and then you have immediately qualifying, so I like it. “

Have you analyzed and understood what could have happened?

“No, of course, a lot of analysis was done and I think we weren’t in the right place in the car and that this caused all the problems. I don’t want to go into too much detail, but it was very difficult to drive and obviously you lose some confidence. and then you lose some here too and therefore an accumulation builds up which means that we have struggled more “.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

What do you need to improve for next year?

“In strategy and communication. I believe we are improving in terms of time management, there is still a lot of work to be done, but I think there are some signs that we are going in the right direction, but now we have to just put them together to prove it. “

Are you satisfied with the consistency you have achieved this year?

“Yes, I am. Of course I have always talked a lot about my mistakes. This year, in particular, there were two that cost me dearly and that made me lose points. On the other hand, I am satisfied with my season. . I think it has been a really good season and last year, especially in the second half of the season, I struggled a lot and this year I changed some things that have improved the situation. “

How can errors be eliminated?

“Max and Red Bull have been almost flawless this season, they did an incredible job and deserve to win the title. We weren’t clean enough to challenge them, probably the performances were there, but there were too many mistakes. strategy and reliability and even my mistakes cost points. And on this we need to improve. But yes, Max did a good job. “

“Mistakes are eliminated by learning from them. I think this is the main thing. But I also believe that every time you get into the rhythm of good races, it helps. We had a moment in our season where we struggled a lot and this has pushed people to exaggerate and make mistakes. Well, so it seems to me that we have learned our lesson and hope to move forward next year. “

How much is second place in the World Cup worth?

“It’s not my main priority. I think it will come as a result if we do everything perfectly in the last two races, but my main priority is to try to improve further as a team in the last few races to be able to challenge Max and Red Bull next year for the world championship. The important thing for me is to try to win a championship as soon as possible. Second place is better than third, but honestly I don’t mind. “

There is a possibility that next year you will have to fight not only with Max, but also with Lewis and Mercedes …

“I would like to see Lewis, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari fight for the World Championship on an equal footing. It would be fantastic.”