He arrived in Imola knowing that the whole paddock would ask him questions about the theft of the watch he was the victim of three days ago in Viareggio.

“You do not expect such a thing – Leclerc cut short – but I was not afraid”.

With the argument filed away, the focus obviously went on the Imola weekend, and on the role of favorite with which Ferrari and also Leclerc himself, a solid leader in the general classification.

However, there is no indication that pressure leaks, on the contrary, Charles showed up on the track very relaxed, and the atmosphere in the team also seems to be relaxed. There is the awareness of being able to do well, but there will be some unknowns, starting with the rain expected on the track tomorrow.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The layout of Imola should marry even better with the F1-75 than the previous tracks. Confirm?

“Looking at the layout it would seem so, but the last two races have not confirmed what we expected, that is, a Red Bull faster than us, which was later denied by the track. So we are waiting for confirmation starting from tomorrow “.

In Melbourne you were competitive on both medium and hard tires. Do you think it will be the same on other tracks?

“We are starting to have a good knowledge of these tires, as well as of the way in which you have to drive during the stint, it is the result of a great job started three years ago. This does not give us the certainty that we will no longer have problems with the tires, but it is a front on which we have grown, and what we saw in Melbourne is not accidental. Perhaps it was more casual to see Red Bull suffer more than expected in tire management ”.

Charles Leclerc celebrates victory in the Australian GP Photo by: Ferrari

Here in Imola you will only have sixty minutes to fine-tune the car. Is that something that worries you a little?

“Well, if there had been more time I would have taken it, for sure, but in the end it’s the same for everyone, it’s not a big problem. It will be important to have a good basic setup from the very first laps, it is not ideal to change the set-up during FP1 because there is little time to become familiar with the car. We worked a lot on the simulator to start the weekend in the best possible way, we hope that everything goes well because tomorrow there will also be rain, and this year we haven’t ridden with wets yet ”.

Your feeling with the F1-75 was immediate, and being told in Melbourne that with this car you can do whatever you want has impressed …

“It took me a short time to understand what to do in terms of driving, but it wasn’t a completely natural adaptation, because it’s a bit strange what these cars require, you have to drive and think at the same time. We did a great job in the tests, and as a rider I also did a lot of tests that came in handy ”.

Do you feel ready to fight for the title? Do you feel additional pressures from a world leader?

“Of course I feel ready. Regarding pressure, I’ve never felt it so much in my career, but today I manage emotions better. Three years ago being at the head of a Grand Prix was a completely new thing, today I know I have a car that allows me to be in command of a race, it’s his place, and this gives me more confidence ”.

Compared to the three races already disputed, is the starting position here in Imola more important?

“Yes, because overtaking is more difficult. Better to start from the front “.

Charles Leclerc returns to the Parc Ferme after the success in Melbourne Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

But last year Hamilton and Verstappen teased each other at the first corner despite being in front.

“I don’t expect that to happen, but I know that any rider is ready to do the same to keep the lead.”

After three races, can we definitively say that this generation of single-seaters allows you to drive in the wake of an opponent?

“I would say yes. We looked at some data on this during the meeting this morning and it actually emerges that it is easier to stay in the slipstream and overtake. And also for us drivers the car is more predictable when entering a corner close to an opponent, until last year you didn’t know if you would have understeer or oversteer, now it’s easier ”.

The images of your car hopping in Melbourne impressed. No physical problems on Monday after the race?

“Nothing, no back pain. On Friday I thought I would struggle in the race, but in the end everything went well ”.

How important is Carlos’ renewal for you and for the team?

“It is certainly important, as it was also important for me to have a long-term vision. We have always been very open-minded, and knowing that your teammate is a staple in the long run helps a lot in this regard. In addition, we are two riders who give similar feedback, and this is also a help ”.

Having an important advantage in the general classification over Max is also an assurance that he will not be able to afford very tough duels in which to risk a retirement. Is it something you think about?

“In twelve or thirteen races maybe I’ll think about it, but I’ll have to be in the same position in the general classification. At the moment it is too early, but undoubtedly he has more to lose than me if we fight hard ”.