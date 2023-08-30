Ferrari must close the 2023 World Championship in the best possible way, perhaps by hitting at least third place in the Constructors’ World Championship which, to date, is just under 15 points away and is in the hands of Aston Martin.

The SF-23 immediately proved to be a wrong car and its concepts not good enough to guarantee in-depth development and performance as the Maranello team would have wanted.

Enrico Cardile, technical director of the Prancing Horse, took stock of the problems of this season and, above all, of how the Ferrari of 2024 was conceived. A single-seater that breaks with the past and with the present, a different way for a machine that will look very little like the SF-23.

“The 2024 car will not be an evolution of the SF-23 in the way the current car is of the F1-75. It will be a completely new car. New chassis with a different design, a different rear end to allow our aerodynamic department to develop the car better and achieve our development goals”.

“It’s clear to us what’s wrong with SF-23, it’s clear what’s wrong. The weaknesses are obvious. It’s not a question of figuring out what we should do to change things.”

“Now, for the future, it’s about delivering a good product that lives up to the standards we have. We’re not at an impasse, we know what we have to do. It’s about doing, about finding the right car contents, the right single-seater architecture to achieve the goal”.

These words were followed by those of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, who withdrew from the Dutch Grand Prix after a contact with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren that deeply damaged the underbody of his car, did not hide his desire to end the current season to dive into the next, with the promise to a completely different Red and, consequently, the hope that performance will also follow the diversity and go in the opposite direction to that taken this year.

“It’s great to hear that and obviously I can’t wait [di guidare la macchina 2024]”, said Leclerc. “First of all, I have a season to finish in 2023, but we can only go in another direction because at the moment the car is really difficult to drive. It’s very, very difficult to be on the edge.”

“I think we are particularly struggling this weekend and even more so that the balance slows us down, precisely because we have to be so far from the limit. As soon as you get close to the limit, you don’t know what will happen. That’s exactly what happened in the my lap in Q3, so it’s a difficult situation.”