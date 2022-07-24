An error, one of the few of this 2022, risks having put an end to Charles Leclerc’s chase for the Formula 1 Drivers’ title.

On lap 17, while he was pushing to make his first pit stop of the race, Leclerc lost the rear of his Ferrari F1-75 ending first in a spin, then to kiss the barriers of the escape route.

The Rossa number 16 got stuck, without having the possibility to reverse. This meant retirement for Leclerc. The most bitter retreat of his career so far. At the end of the race the Monegasque assumed complete responsibility for the mistake made.

“Reliability has nothing to do with it. There was a problem when we had already hit the wall. The reverse didn’t work and I couldn’t go back. The car didn’t look that much damaged at the front, even though it was a big shock, we have to understand what happened. But that’s a detail, I wouldn’t want to shift attention to that. “

“I can’t make these mistakes. I’ve been at a very high level since the beginning of the year, perhaps at one of the highest levels of my career, but if I make these mistakes it’s useless. It’s unacceptable. If we lose the World Cup at the end of the year. for 32 points, we will know where they come from. From Imola and this mistake. They come to me. We will do the math at the end of the year but I cannot make such mistakes. “

To the question linked to the moment of the error, if he was focused on pushing hard and then going to the pits to make the first pit stop, Leclerc continued on his line.

“In the end we all push, it’s no excuse that I was pushing at that moment to try to have a margin at the pit stop.”

The victory of Max Verstappen and the simultaneous retirement of Leclerc put the Dutchman on the right path towards winning the second world title of his career.

“Yes, this is an important blow for the World Cup. My scream? I wasn’t aware that my radio was on. So I wanted to keep it to myself. But that’s how things went.”