A day as a squire. Charles Leclerc had to settle for finishing the Singapore Grand Prix in fourth place and, above all, seeing his teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr. win, capable of bringing Ferrari back to success a year and two months after the last victory in a Red in Formula 1.

The qualifying result obtained yesterday – Sainz on pole and him third – forced Leclerc to act as the Madrilenian’s squire. Ferrari, although more than decent this weekend, probably would not have won without the contribution of the Monegasque in both the first and second stints, when he first controlled all of Carlos’ opponents. then he slowed down the Mercedes’ aggressive comeback.

After the race, Leclerc said he had no problem helping Sainz. His role had already been discussed in the briefings held before the race and, during the race, Charles did nothing but make himself available to bring home the best possible result for the Scuderia.

“Today it’s normal that things went like this, that I was sacrificed. We had already discussed it before the race. In the first stint the situation was a little different, because we had a better pace than the Mercedes, so it was positive. This is why I asked if it was possible to change the strategy.”

“But in the end we did very well, because Carlos managed to win and that’s what counts. I’m certainly disappointed on my part, I would have liked to have had a better result, because the pace was there. In the second stint, however, I didn’t try to to do anything other than bring the car home. When Russell and Hamilton passed me I knew well that that would be the end of my race.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the starting grid Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc saw his hopes of victory go up in smoke at the only pit stop he made, when he switched from the Soft tires he started with to the Hard ones. Ferrari decided to make a double pit stop under the Safety Car, but when Leclerc was about to return to the fast lane and then rejoin the track, cars passed by which forced him to stay still longer than necessary.

This led him to lose several positions, returning to the track in sixth and forced to recover. A comeback only half successful, made in vain by the last pit stop of the Mercedes under the Virtual Safety Car in which they were able to take advantage of a new set of Medium tires preserved specifically for the race.

“I don’t know whether to consider the traffic during the double pit stop to be bad luck. It certainly wasn’t the ideal situation because I was behind Carlos, but it was also up to me to do a better lap in qualifying. Carlos was better than me, so he completely deserves everything “.

“I knew that I would have to protect Carlos, especially in the first stint. I received messages from the garage with which they directed me and I think that we both managed to do a perfect race, the one we should have done to win. We had very good race management at a team level and that is very positive.”

“Today’s performance was very positive, because on a high-load track it’s nice to show this type of performance, especially after the difficulties we had in Zandvoort. Then yes, I’m disappointed not to be on the podium today, but Ferrari won”, concluded Leclerc.