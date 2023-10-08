Ferrari returns home from Lusail with fifth place obtained by Charles Leclerc and the awareness of having lost less ground than expected from Mercedes, but having taken a considerable gap from McLaren and the usual Max Verstappen.

Furthermore, the Monegasque had the task of bringing home the best possible placing also considering the failure of Carlos Sainz Jr. to start. The Madrilenian did not start the race due to a fuel leak detected by the team only when the fluid was inserted into the tank of SF-23 number 55, therefore only a few tens of minutes before deploying it on the starting grid.

The idea of ​​the Scuderia di Maranello and, it goes without saying, also of Leclerc, was to be able to fight with Mercedes and Aston Martin for the positions following those potentially occupied by Verstappen and the MCL60s of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

In part this prediction found the right confirmation as regards Aston Martin, while the Mercedes were faster than expected so much so as to allow George Russell to finish in fourth place after finding himself recovering from last position after just one lap due to of the contact at Turn 1 after the start with Lewis Hamilton.

“We struggled more than expected,” Leclerc said after the race. “Especially in the race today. The problem is that in the second stint we had the Mediums with which we had done two hard laps in Q2, other teams had only done one hard lap. Unfortunately we already had graining on that tire and we lost a lot. A shame “.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“The other stints went a little better, but still below what we expected, especially compared to Mercedes. McLaren was strong and we knew it. We thought we could fight with Mercedes and Aston Martin.”

“With Aston Martin we succeeded, while Mercedes… We didn’t talk much about Russell on the radio, but certainly considering that on the first lap he was last and they ended up in front of us, they had a much better pace than us.”

“McLaren were strong here. We knew it, but perhaps they went faster than we expected. But we think we can fight with them on other tracks between now and the end of the season, so it’s not the time to give up, but to keep pushing. I don’t know where they are in the Constructors’ Championship, but for sure they are much closer now. We have to keep pushing. We know what our weak points are and we must not give up due to a difficult weekend.”

At the end of the race all the riders appeared very tired. A lot of sweat, little hydration due to the heat, the humidity, the lateral forces to which they were subjected and the intensity of the race due to the three mandatory pit stops which forced everyone to do less tire management and more fast stints.

There were those, like Logan Sargeant, who were forced to retire during the race due to illness due to the extremely hot conditions in the cockpit. George Russell and Lando Norris opened their visors and put their hands out of the cockpit on the straights for refreshment.

Leclerc had no hesitation in judging the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix as the toughest race of his career, echoing the words of several colleagues at the end of the race.

“I think this race was the hardest race of our entire career because of the heat. It was crazy. And then because of the high-speed corners and, thirdly, we all made three pit stops, and that took us to push more. And in the high-speed corners we were forced to push much more than usual. This point, in my opinion, was underestimated. It’s difficult to explain how difficult it was. I was really at the limit. We have to be very pay attention to these things and perhaps it would be a good idea to return to racing here at another time of the year from 2024.”