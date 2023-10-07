The Qatar Grand Prix was a very complicated Sprint for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Despite the restyling, the curbs of the Lusail track once again proved to be very treacherous for the tyres, with Pirelli analyzing the tires after yesterday’s tests and finding the presence of some microfractures visible only under a microscope.

A situation which, however, has led to emergency measures such as a modification of the track limits in the most critical points for today’s Sprint, but which could also be more drastic for tomorrow’s long race: if the problem is not resolved, it could be sets a race with three pit stops.

In the event of this scenario occurring, the Cavallino men have decided to preserve the medium tires for tomorrow, fitting the softs on both Leclerc’s SF-23 and that of teammate Carlos Sainz.

A choice that allowed for a great start, with the two Reds moving into third and fourth position from the third row, and which also helped in the three restarts from the safety car. In the long run, however, the soft tires literally collapsed, as did the performance of the Ferraris, which fell back to sixth and seventh place overall. In fact, things went even worse for Leclerc, because he was sanctioned with a 5″ penalty for having exceeded the track limits too many times and thus ended up outside the points zone.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles, however, has no complaints and believes that with a view to the Grand Prix it was better to preserve the averages: “I think it was the right choice, because in the end the big points will be scored tomorrow. Looking at how the averages behaved, I’m happy that we didn’t use them today. The Sprint was a question of survival, but it was a choice that will help us in the long race tomorrow.”

When he was then asked for his opinion on the situation that was created with the tyres, he added: “It’s very difficult to judge, because from the car we can’t see what’s happening on the tyres, at least as far as we can see it.” described Pirelli. We can only wait for the results of the investigation they will do when they open the tyres, then we will have to make the strategy to try to maximize everything. I think it will take three stops.”

Read also: