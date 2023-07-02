Last year the Red Bull Ring had been the scene of Charles Leclerc’s last joy. From that moment on he had had to surrender to seeing Max Verstappen’s Red Bull getting further and further away to go on the run towards his second world title.

This time the Monegasque was unable to return to the top step, but at least he regained the podium, giving the 800th anniversary of his history to Ferrari. But it’s not so much the second place in the Austrian Grand Prix that should make him and the men from Maranello smile again, as much as the step forward that the SF-23 seems to have made with the update package introduced this weekend, especially as regards it’s about tire management and race pace.

It is clear that there is still a long way to go to catch up with a Red Bull that today was able to afford an extra pit stop to let Verstappen set the fastest lap, but the feeling is that once again the Austrian track can be a turning point for the Cavallino, in this case towards the top though.

“Friday and today we managed to maximize our current potential, but yesterday I was unable to have the pace. I’m happy to be back on the podium, because the updates we’ve made on the car make me feel more comfortable and this is a good thing for the future. The team did an outstanding job anticipating these upgrades, even if there is still a lot of work to do, because the Red Bulls had a very good pace,” Leclerc said on David Coulthard’s microphone in parc fermé.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the first corners of the race, Charles also tried to attack Verstappen and he came really close to overtaking. With the pit stop under the Virtual Safety Car there was then the possibility of going in front, but the difference in pace was too great.

“Yes, I tried to gain the position, even though I knew that in the long run it would be difficult to keep up with him, given the pace he had. But I tried: it wasn’t enough, but at least it’s nice to be back on the podium, especially after the last few races, which have been more complicated.”

Now on the horizon is the British Grand Prix, where Carlos Sainz won last year: “At Silverstone we have always achieved good results and we have always done very well. We hope to be able to take advantage of the improvements we have brought to the machine, because then we will certainly have fun”.

