Second place and half a smile. Charles Leclerc wrapped up Saudi Arabia’s qualifying with another little magic, putting his SF-23 on the front row less than two-tenths behind Sergio Perez’s Red Bull on pole. On the eve of the Saudi appointment, the Ferrari drivers had made no secret that the RB19 was an out-of-reach objective, probably too complex to achieve.

Saturday’s result left no further doubts in this regard, with a Red Bull unreachable on the flying lap even without the presence of Max Verstappen, who was stopped in Q2 by a technical problem with his car.

But, looking further, there was in any case an important second position to conquer for the Red bike, vital to start at least from the sixth row in the race due to the penalty remedied for replacing the ECU.

In the last round, the Monegasque pulled out of the hat another excellent lap, in the limit, of those to which the public watching from home has often become accustomed. A satisfaction that left a half-smile, because tomorrow he’ll start from the twelfth spot, with a long comeback awaiting him.

“Happy? Yes and no. On the one hand, I think it was a very difficult weekend in terms of pace for us. But I am very happy with my ride. I think I put my all into it. It was really at the limit,” Leclerc explained at the end of qualifying.

“On the other hand, the Red Bulls are on another planet. And we are struggling a bit. So we have to keep pushing. But that’s what we’re doing as a team. Tomorrow won’t be easy. I have a penalty of ten places on the grid. So we’ll start a little further back. But we will focus on the race and hope to be back in front as soon as possible.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Monegasque’s hope is to be able to make a good comeback relying on a race pace which, however, didn’t seem as negative as what was seen in Bahrain, a rather atypical track with profoundly different characteristics. Furthermore, the Ferrarista will be able to count on a new set of softs set aside after the third free practice session and saved in qualifying.

“The race pace seems quite good. But it’s very difficult to make a comparison, because in FP2 everyone has a very different programme. So we’ll see, but it looked a little better. But it won’t be easy, because it seems to me that everyone is very close in terms of race pace,” added the Prancing Horse rider.