Ferrari started very strong over the race weekend at the Hungaroring, home of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix. On a track that has all the characteristics to exalt the F1-75, Charles Leclerc set the best time on the first day of track in 1’18 “445, ahead of the surprising McLaren of Lando Norris by more than 2 tenths.

And Max Verstappen? The Dutchman is behind, still working to find the best possible balance to try to limit the damage on a track that, as mentioned, has everything to reward the Ferraris.

Meanwhile, Leclerc, also thanks to today’s weather forecasts that bring rain all day, preferred to work hard to prepare for the Sunday race. In Budapest, tomorrow, the weather should return mild and the track, consequently, dry.

For this reason, the two free practice sessions were an excellent test to understand how to intervene on the F1-75 and prepare it for the 306 kilometers that will establish the winner of the 13th round of the season.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

However, Leclerc also has qualifying in his sights. Too important to start in a good position tomorrow, so today he will try to find the best compromise that can help him start in the first two rows and, at the same time, help him to be as effective as yesterday in the dry.

“It seems that for Free 3 and qualifying it may rain, so we will have to be careful and put the tires in the right window of use. And this is always a very difficult aspect when it rains.”

“This is our main priority, putting the tires in the right window of use. We hope to be able to do it in order to have the same advantage we had in the first two free practice sessions.”

“In the first 2 free practice sessions we worked to be ready for Sunday’s race, it was a very productive day. We changed a lot of things on the car.”

“Free Practice 1 was rather complicated for us, while in Free Practice 2 we took the right path. I’m sure we did the right job for Sunday,” concluded the Monegasque from Ferrari.