A great lap from Charles Leclerc was not enough either to grab the front row of the starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix, nor to beat the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Tomorrow the Monegasque from Ferrari will start from fourth position, behind poleman Max Verstappen and the two MCL60s. But if the 2-time world champion was uncatchable for everyone, the two single-seaters from Woking beat him by a few thousandths.

Fourth place will still allow Leclerc to fight for the podium, but at the end of qualifying the Ferrari driver said he was only satisfied with the quality of his lap, certainly not with the final result.

“Happy is a big word, but I’m certainly happy with my performance today,” admitted Leclerc at the end of qualifying in Suzuka. “I had a really good lap and I don’t think I left much on the track, I don’t think I could have done much more than I did.”

“I didn’t have a slipstream on the straight, ok, but I think the others were in the same condition too. This was fantastic but, I mean, I’m only in fourth position and that’s definitely a shame. We lose too much in the first sector from Red Bull and McLaren, but then in the second and third sectors we find ourselves catching up a little.”

In the race Leclerc hopes to be able to fight with the McLarens for a podium position. His pace is quite similar to that shown by Piastri and Norris in Free Practice 2 yesterday afternoon, but this similarity in pace will make it difficult to overtake on the track. For this reason it will be necessary to adopt a good strategy in the race that can allow him to overcome at least one of them, without underestimating a more than probable comeback by Sergio Perez, who was disappointing today.

“We know that there is often a big difference between Max and Checo with empty tanks, but with a full tank their performances are much closer. This is why I’m sure that tomorrow Checo will be very fast. Then yes, McLaren, we know that he is fast but also we can fight with them because we have a good race pace. Of course it will be difficult to overtake on the track, so we will have to be very good in terms of strategy. That aspect will be very important. Or even at the start.”

Tire degradation is one of the SF-23’s weak points. However, Leclerc doesn’t seem to be too worried about this aspect, but rather about the overheating of the tyres. During the race it will be very important to manage them to avoid sudden collapses.

“Tire degradation hasn’t been a problem for us so far and we believe it may not be a problem in tomorrow’s race either. We will have to be careful about overheating, which is important on this track. So it will be a question of tire management” .

Ferrari showed throughout the weekend that it was lacking in the first sector compared to Red Bull, but also to McLaren. It is there where the rivals build most of the margin over the Reds and for Leclerc this will be a point where the Scuderia di Maranello will have to work over the winter to change things.

“We pay a lot in the first sector to both Red Bull and McLaren. In my fastest lap I thought I had done an excellent first sector, but instead I’m several tenths away. But we need this, we need to analyze our weak points by comparing them with them to understand how to improve in the future”, concluded Leclerc.