On the eve of qualifying for the French Grand Prix it seemed that it would be difficult for Ferrari to fight Red Bull for pole position, but a well-planned strategy, an excellent car and a driver as always phenomenal on the flying lap allowed the team of the Cavallino to conquer the first position in the standings of the times.

Charles Leclerc obtained pole number 16 in his career thanks to a time of 1’30 ” 872, also becoming the only rider to break down the wall of 1’31 ”. In the result obtained by the Monegasque, however, there is a lot of Carlos Sainz jr.

The Spaniard, who will have to start from the back of the grid tomorrow for having mounted the number 4 power unit of the season in his F1-75, after passing both Q1 and Q2, has offered his teammate in Q3 on two occasions.

On both occasions Sainz waited for Leclerc near Signes allowing the Monegasque to obtain a speed increase which in the end proved to be decisive for obtaining pole.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At the end of the session Charles showed the smile of the best days and immediately thanked Carlos Sainz for making himself available.

“It was a great ride. Over the course of the weekend I struggled and today I managed to put everything together in the end. But I have to thank Carlos for his help ”.

“We did a fantastic team work and if he hadn’t had the penalty today Carlos would have been very close. We hope to be able to fight together for the victory tomorrow ”.

At the end of FP3, there was no optimism in the Ferrari garage. Red Bull, who returned with both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to the old fund after both drivers had rejected the new specification, had seemed impregnable even on the flying lap. Things then suddenly got better when the qualifying round started.

“After Q1 we were very surprised with our pace, especially me. Also in Q2 we were very strong and somehow we managed to find a turning point for qualifying. It was a nice surprise ”.

Despite his satisfaction with the pole, Leclerc preached caution ahead of tomorrow’s race. Red Bull, in fact, showed a very competitive pace on Friday and tire management in very harsh weather conditions will be fundamental.

“I had good sensations from the car today, but it’s hard to understand what they did in Red Bull yesterday because there were so many differences in terms of lap times. We will see how it goes tomorrow ”.