The classic rabbit out of the hat pulled on the last possible lap put Charles Leclerc on the front row at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

A magic that Ferrari needed, but which confirms not only the ability of the Monegasque to take a car to the limit, but also the goodness of the SF-24 which, despite being set up for a race, still achieved an important second time and beaten only by an exceptional time from the steadfast Max Verstappen.

Sensing the impossibility of fighting with Max on the flying lap, Leclerc tried to do something different by warming up the first of the two sets of Soft tires used in Q2 by doing two preparation laps. This didn't work, while the second conventionally prepared attempt paid off.

“The first lap in Q3 we tried something different in preparing the tire but it didn't give the desired results. In the second attempt, however, we managed to put everything together and I think it was the best that the car could give us today. I'm very happy with the lap I did, it's a shame we're further away than we thought, but the race is tomorrow. We hope to challenge the Red Bulls”, declared Leclerc at the end of Qualifying.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Having set aside the battle over the flying lap, the more important one opens up, the battle over race pace which will take place during the race tomorrow. Leclerc said he was confident, because the SF-24 showed that it was a good car in terms of race pace, definitely better than the SF-23.

“We've certainly made a good step forward compared to last year, we have a lot of confidence in the long run. Now we just have to focus on ourselves. We won't be able to change the car for tomorrow, so we'll have to make the most of what we have for the race and we'll see what we will be able to achieve.”

To conclude, Leclerc wished Carlos Sainz good luck, who underwent surgery this afternoon in Jeddah for appendicitis. Then he also praised Oliver Bearman, Ferrari's reserve driver who made his Formula 1 debut today as a starter, taking Carlos' place.

“First of all I would like to wish Carlos good luck, I hope he can recover as soon as possible. As for Ollie, I think he did an incredible job. He only had one free practice session available but he immediately got into the rhythm and he immediately felt at ease with the car and I'm happy for him. It went very well, it's a special day for him: his debut in Formula 1 in a Ferrari. After just one session. I think it makes everything more special. I hope that tomorrow both of us can have a great race to bring good points to the team.”