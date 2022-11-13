It could have been much worse. Charles Leclerc’s weekend in Brazil will certainly not remain in the Monegasque driver’s book of memories.

The sensational mistake in qualifying, when the team decided to take him out on track in Q3 with intermediate tires on a dry track, was only the first episode of a weekend that started badly and risked ending badly.

On the seventh lap of the race, immediately after the safety car returned to the pit lane following the contact between Kevin Magnussen and Daniel Ricciardo, Leclerc tried to overtake Lando Norris on the outside. The McLaren driver tried to resist inside, but after passing the curb he lost control of the car and ended up touching the Ferrari of the Monegasque.

Charles spun around and then crashed into the protective barriers. Fortunately, his car only suffered damage to the front wing and after a stop to change the nose it returned to the track but in the rear positions.

Leclerc has never been disheartened, he continued to push in anticipation of an event that could make him return to the top positions.

The event arrived in the final stages of the race when Norris’ McLaren suddenly fell silent, forcing the race direction, after an interminable period, to bring the safety car to the track.

Charles made the most of the compound advantage over Sergio Perez managing to overtake his direct rival in the drivers’ standings and in the final he repeatedly asked his wall via radio to exchange positions with Carlos Sainz to get to Abu Dhabi ahead of the Red driver. Bull.

Contact between Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, resulting in a spin. Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The response of the Ferrari wall left a bad taste in the mouth of the Monegasque who had to settle for fourth place and after passing under the checkered flag Leclerc asked his engineers for an explanation as to why the positions were frozen.

Charles is experiencing a nightmare end of the season, but in front of the microphones he manages to maintain an enviable calm especially when he explained the dynamics of the contact with Norris.

“I have left the space inside. I have to look at the pictures again, but I think Lando lost his rear and touched me. After that contact I had a difficult race but we were able to make a good comeback. The pace was good, even if not at the level of the Mercedes ”.

Obviously, the attention has shifted to his requests to change positions with Sainz and the refusal of the wall. With today’s fourth place Leclerc will arrive in Abu Dhabi on equal points with Perez and will have to hope that even in 7 days Red Bull will be in an identity crisis to be able to close the season behind Max Verstappen.

“That’s how it went. I will try to find myself in a better position in Abu Dhabi. Honestly, it was a frustrating weekend, especially after what happened on the first lap. I want to go to Abu Dhabi, run the last race, finish it in the best way and that’s it ”.