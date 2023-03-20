After the difficult debut in Bahrain, Jeddah was expected as the possible redemption race for Ferrari. And qualifying had given the illusion that it could have been like this, because Charles Leclerc had managed to finish second, not too far from poleman Sergio Perez’s Red Bull.

Too bad that this result had arrived when the Monegasque already knew he had to serve a 10-place grid penalty for having already mounted the third ECU on his SF-23. Despite this, in the first stint, with the soft tyres, he gave the sensation of being able to make a comeback, because in the space of a few laps he was back to sixth.

However, the switch to the hard tires slowed his pace and to complicate things, the safety car came in immediately after his stop, which favored all those who still had to stop. The result was a race that ended in seventh place, behind teammate Carlos Sainz, with a Red that found itself to be the fourth force on a track that on paper should have been a friend.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The first run was good, I think I also did a good job with tire management, which was a bit of a concern starting with the soft. Then with the hards on this track if you’re not in the DRS zone you really lose a lot , so I stayed a second and a half behind Carlos throughout the race and at the end I told myself that I just had to bring home the car and the points, because there was not much more that could be done.Obviously there is a lot of work to do because if we look at where we want to be, which means winning, there’s a long way to go,” Leclerc told Sky Sport F1.

When asked later if fourth strength had been a cold shower, he added: “It’s not a surprise honestly. In Bahrain we were behind in terms of degradation. Honestly, I thought that in the race we were closer in pace to Red Bull, but that wasn’t the case. Australia is in two weeks, but then we have a gap of three weeks in which we hope to find something important for the rest of the season.”

Regarding the aspects of the SF-23 that need to be worked on, he concluded: “If we look at Red Bull, they go faster both on the straight and in the corners, so it’s difficult. Compared to the others, now we will analyze what our weaknesses are”.

