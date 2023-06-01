The Monegasque from Ferrari: “Bizarre car, if we go out of certain conditions we lose load. We are disappointed, especially in the race, we hope that the updates will give us more regularity and this is the best circuit to see if they go in the right direction”

“The machine is capricious.” She says it twice Charles Leclercspeaking to the press ahead of the Spanish GP in Montmelò, a race with limited expectations for Ferrari: “Honestly, we don’t expect great miracles. In every race we try to make small improvements and this one should go in the right direction, but I don’t think there will be huge changes.”

extremely capricious — The French driver is very clear about possible improvements: “At the moment we have an extremely bizarre car. In qualifying, on the flying lap, with new tires and the wind under control, the car goes well, but as soon as we get out of these conditions loses a lot of downforce. It’s something we’ve worked a lot on with this new car and we hope, if not to improve performance, at least to be a little more regular over the weekend.” See also The possible alignment of River for the match against Colo Colo

the importance of montmelo’ — “The race here in Barcelona is very important because this is the best circuit to understand exactly where you are: this is why it is important to have these upgrade right here, for understand where we are to then be able to work on our weak points. We know that we need to work mainly on race pace and the ease of driving the car, and this is the best circuit to see if these improvements go in the right direction.”

complicated season — “Ours has been a complicated season so far, especially at the beginning when we were in good positions and then for one reason or another we didn’t get the results we hoped for and we lost a lot of points. Hopefully we can have a good number of races going smoothly to take back the points we need. It is clear that so far the budget is disappointingalso because we were coming from a positive season and we hoped we could fight for the title and that’s not the case”.

it’s not all to be redone — “Criticism is normal, but I think it’s stronger outside than how we see things inside the team. That said, we cannot hide: we are very far from Red Bull and there is great progress to be made, but it’s not like everything has to be redone, no. In qualifying we have a good car, then in the race we are a long way off, yes, but we are working hard trying to remain impervious to what is said outside”. See also SBK | Rea: “Future far from Kawasaki? For now, I only think about 2022 "

vasseurs — “His was an entrance that I would define soft. You don’t want to make big changes that really weren’t needed. Wants make adjustments and we are going in the right direction. I find his way of motivating the team with precise objectives exceptional, and then he was very clear on the fact that he wants to strengthen the team with new people and having new points of view from people who come from other teams is always an important thing. And then on a personal level we obviously had an exceptional relationship as we have worked together in lower categories. He knows me very well and is very honest with me, something I like a lot ”.

goals — “In terms of positions, it’s a difficult answer to give because it depends so much on how the car will be in 3 or 4 races. We have to keep working to try and have a car that’s a bit easy to drive, because at the moment it’s very, very temperamental, and so it’s difficult to push it to the limit. A podium is realisticthe less win: at the moment the Red Bulls make another raceso unless something happens to him I don’t think it’s realistic to think about a win.” See also Prevention, diet and special sessions: Lukaku pushes to start at the top

new car — “No, I haven’t tried it on the simulator yet, it’s still too early. While yes I have tried the improvements that we bring here and the feeling has been positive. It’s not a revolution, we won’t go from sixth to first place, but it’s a small step in the right direction. And anyway it is difficult to see the benefits of these upgrade on the simulator, I hope to be able to understand something more on the track, since it’s about trying to improve the handling of the car”.